The World's Largest Customer Contact Event Series, Customer Contact Week, Set to Make San Antonio, Texas Debut In January 2023

Customer Management Practice's Long-Standing Event Series to Make San Antonio Debut, With Keynotes by World Renowned Athlete Emmitt Smith and Other Notable Speaker Line-Ups

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading conference dedicated to providing expert insight into exceptional customer service and experience, now in its 25th year, has announced its next event series, taking place January 30-February 1, 2023 for the first time in San Antonio, Texas at the Grand Hyatt. CCW is powered by CCW Digital, a division of Customer Management Practice.

For the last 25 years, CCW has unveiled customer experience trends, provided professional and thought leadership insight, and has led keynote presentations by some of the biggest names in the business world. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 CCW event in San Antonio, Texas , will feature hundreds of industry leaders, attendees, and exhibitors

For the last 25 years, CCW has unveiled customer experience trends, provided professional and thought leadership insight, and has led keynote presentations by some of the biggest names in the business world.

"We're beyond excited to bring CCW back to the Lone Star State, ringing in the new year with inspiring content, thought-provoking conversations, and tools to provide solutions for businesses eager to improve their customer footprint," said Mario Matulich, President, and Managing Director at Customer Management Practice. "The last few years have been difficult for many industries, but we'll continue to navigate through uncharted waters, keeping up to date on pain points, trends, and above all, providing the necessary resources needed to help businesses succeed. In recent years, San Antonio has become the home for national and international businesses, making it an ideal city for CCW to kick off our first event of the year."

This year, CCW has announced an impressive lineup of main stage headliners, including pro football hall of fame running back Emmitt Smith and Vice President of Customer Advocacy for Subaru America Renee Rhem. Additional speakers include Shana Kelly, Senior Director of Athlete Engagement at Dicks Sporting Goods, Sean Ellis, Head of Support at Acorns, and Donna Axalan, former Vice President of Operations at Smart Financial, to name a few. Program themes for January's event include "The Future of Work," "Next-Generation Automation and Digital Transformation," and "Effortless Customer Experiences."

"With access to cutting-edge content and vast networking prospects, CCW provides ample opportunities for business professionals to meet top industry solution providers and rub shoulders with customer contact center royalty," says Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research. "CCW is unlike anything else; from workshops to summits, the event series connects the brightest minds in customer support, bringing real-time advice, tips, and awareness."

In addition to unmatched keynotes and networking opportunities, for the first time, CCW will offer CMP Certified; an opportunity for customer contact agents and leaders to receive authentic certification in the future of customer contact behaviors that drive employee engagement and customer satisfaction.

The 2023 CCW event in San Antonio, Texas, will feature hundreds of industry leaders, attendees, and exhibitors. Last June, CCW broke its record, surpassing more than 3,000 visitors at its flagship event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information on the 2023 CCW in San Antonio, Texas, visit: https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/events-customercontactweekwinter/agenda-mc

About Customer Contact Week

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018, we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW brings together 3,000+ attendees, 200+ expert speakers, 150+ solution providers, for four days of learning, networking, brainstorming & innovating at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice (CMP) - a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice is a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector. Through live events like CCW, online event communities like CCW Digital, and leading industry research like CMP Research, CMP helps enable better navigation of the industry's biggest trends, drivers and innovation. Simply put, the Customer Management Practice develops customer management rockstars, and helps turn customers into raving fans. For more information, visit https://www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCW: Customer Contact Week