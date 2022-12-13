USALLIANCE Financial Partners with Lumin Digital for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital has announced a new multi-year partnership with New York-based USALLIANCE Financial supporting an enhanced online-banking experience for USALLIANCE's more than 140,000 members and more than $2.5 billion in assets.

Aimed to launch at USALLIANCE in July 2023, Lumin's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform will deliver enhanced safety and security features and seamless digital integration. This will support USALLIANCE's ability to create customized experiences through personalized recommendations like spending insights, financial advice, savings goals and fraud alerts. Lumin will also enable USALLIANCE to provide users with real-time updates and features that simplify everyday banking.

"USALLIANCE is hyper-focused on providing excellent member experiences with our products and services. We have always concentrated on our digital offerings, and as we look to the future, an enhanced digital experience is in the best interest of our members," said Kris VanBeek, President and CEO of USALLIANCE Financial. "Lumin Digital will provide our members with sophisticated digital tools to help them financially thrive, while providing the security they expect during every transaction with USALLIANCE."

"USALLIANCE is committed to equipping its members with the right digital tools to create financial success and pursue their dreams, and Lumin Digital is committed to that same mission," said Lisa Daniels, chief delivery officer of Lumin Digital. "Our cloud-native platform will provide its members with the excellent digital products and financial offerings they demand, whenever and wherever life takes them."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to realize the advantages more fully it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About USALLIANCE FINANCIAL

USALLIANCE Federal Credit Union, dba USALLIANCE Financial is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution offering a full range of checking, savings, and loan products. Since its inception in 1966, USALLIANCE has grown to over $2.5 billion in assets and serves more than 140,000 members nationwide. Membership at USALLIANCE is centered around providing access to cooperative banking solutions for various community charters, a multitude of employee groups, as well as charitable organizations and houses of worship. For more information, please visit www.usalliance.org .

