arena to debut the Calypso Bay Limited Edition racing collection in Melbourne

TOLENTINO, Italy , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- arena is pleased to announce the launch of Calypso Bay, a limited edition of racing suits from the company's flagship Powerskin Carbon range. Drawing its design inspiration from the colours and patterns of the coral and crystal-clear waters of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the collection is being released to coincide with the 16th FINA World Short Course Championships to be held in Melbourne from the 13th to 18th of December, 2022. Along with the launch of the new collection, arena will also make a donation to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation in its efforts to preserve Australia's natural treasure.

The collection features the Powerskin Carbon Core FX, Carbon Glide and Carbon Air2 racing suits in a new limited-edition colourway that celebrates marine biodiversity and draws attention to the importance of ensuring the health of our oceans. The Great Barrier Reef is emblematic of the need to focus on the environmental issues facing the world's oceans, and honoring it through the Calypso Bay limited edition reflects the company's growing commitment to being responsible and sustainable in its manufacturing processes. Now approaching its 50th anniversary in the swimming industry, arena continues to strengthen its bond with nature, and in particular water, which has been part of the company's DNA since its inception in 1973.

The three racing suits in the collection are available in two ocean-inspired colour variations, and will be debuted at the World Short Course Championships by members of arena's Elite Team of athletes.

"I like the colour," said Florent Manaudou, French Olympic Champion from 2012, who will compete in the 50m freestyle and butterfly events in Melbourne. "It reminds me of the true colour of the sea and not the colour of the pool that we're familiar with. The pink is the coral. Living now in Antibes and previously in Marseille, the sea has a special place in my heart."

"Really love the colour, when I did the shoot it was one of my favourite designs," said South Africa's 2012 Olympic champion, Chad Le Clos, whose Melbourne card includes all three butterfly events. "It gives off a summer vibe, perfect to kick off the Australia world champs."

American relay bronze medallist in the Tokyo Olympics and current national 100m freestyle champion, Natalie Hinds, is also enamoured with the new collection: "My favourite colour way is the white suit, outlined in blue! This white is double lined, so it is not see-through, and I also love how it makes my skin pop when I wear it". Natalie will swim her signature race, the 100 free, in Melbourne.

The new collection will be available in the three flagship versions of arena's Powerskin range of racing suits: the Carbon Glide, Carbon Core FX and Carbon Air2.

The Carbon Glide is arena's most advanced, sophisticated racing suit, giving the swimmer a sensational underwater glide and feeling of speed. Ultralight Hydroglide fabric and the Carbon Micro Cage combine to provide added stroke power and stability with optimum durability, flexibility, and efficiency.

The most compressive suit in the Powerskin range, the Carbon Core FX is the suit of choice for sprinters, providing a powerful locked-in feel along with exceptional core support and range of motion. Its Twin Taping structure on the back of the legs also helps to hold a high body position, even when fatigued.

Made from just one piece of fabric, the Carbon-Air2 is supremely comfortable, and feels like a second skin. Horizontal Carbon Bands offer lightness, compression, and low drag, while 3 separate panels on the inner lining give enhanced freedom of movement with less weight.

Available from 13th December, 2022

The Calypso Bay Limited Edition racing suits will be available on arenasport.com from 13th December, 2022, at the following prices:

Women's Carbon CORE FX and Carbon GLIDE (Open Back and Closed Back): €500

Men's Carbon CORE FX and Carbon GLIDE JAMMER: €345

Women's CarbonAIR 2 (both Open Back and Closed Back): €380

Men's Carbon AIR2 JAMMER: €260

Calypso Bay proceeds to support the Great Barrier Reef Foundation

With the launch of the Calypso collection, arena is going to make a donation to support the Great Barrier Reef Foundation in its endeavour to rescue the Reef by planting coral. The Foundation's mission is clear and urgent: "Our planet needs healthy oceans to survive and healthy oceans need healthy reefs. Our oceans provide 50% of the world's oxygen, their coral reefs support 25% of all marine life, and coastal blue carbon ecosystems store carbon dioxide 30-50 times faster than rainforests. However, corals are one of the most vulnerable species on the planet due to rising water temperatures, and the future of the Great Barrier Reef is on a knife-edge, so action is required now. The Great Barrier Reef Foundation is at the forefront of initiatives to give the Reef every chance of survival, to help it fight back by planting corals on priority areas of the Reef that have suffered damage."

arena is inviting all swimmers worldwide to make a contribution to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation in order to save it and preserve it for future generations. To donate, go to the following link: https://give.barrierreef.org/donate/plantcoral.

About arena:

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.

