Aer-Flo Sports Opens New Facility in Lincoln, Alabama

LINCOLN, Ala., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aer-Flo Sports announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility next week in Lincoln, Alabama. Located on a 22-acre site, the new complex provides Aer-Flo the ability to more than double its physical space in coming years.

This location serves as a warehouse and distribution center, and the company's manufacturing center for its custom windscreens, field padding, tarps, and other sports padding and protectors. This new location is home to Aer-Flo's industry-leading digital print capabilities, and to the engineers and CAD professionals who create and develop Aer-Flo's new products.

Located fifteen miles from the previous facility, the new 100,000-square-foot Aer-Flo facility will house more than 100 employees when fully operational.

"We are thrilled to open our new facility, and equally pleased that more than 95% of our current employees will join us at our new location," shared Aer-Flo President and Owner, John Maher. "We are also excited to announce that we are looking to add employees to our expanding team."

"The flexibility and versatility of this complex are second-to-none," stated Dwayne Dark, General Manager. "We will use this location as a design, manufacturing, warehousing, and shipping facility, and it will also house our customer service department. We now have the ability to host customer events onsite. This is one of the largest facilities of its type in the United States."

Aer-Flo Sports has already started integrating with the Lincoln community by partnering with the City of Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department to plan a new community athletic facility that includes a baseball field. In addition to monetary support, AF Sports will tap the seven decades of experience of its parent company, Beacon Athletics, to provide guidance on the best way to construct a new netting system.

The facility will open on December 19th with approximately 100 workers.

Founded in 2004 and based in Anniston, Alabama, Aer-Flo Sports is recognized for its many innovative products and is America's leading manufacturer of high-quality sports field covers, windscreens, and padding. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Beacon Athletics (founded in 1948), Aer-Flo Sports is the preferred supplier to Major League Baseball, the NFL, Major League Soccer, the US Professional Tennis Association, and countless colleges, universities, and community facilities. Visit www.aerflosports.com.

