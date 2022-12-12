Caesars Entertainment's World Series of Poker® Returns for its 54th Annual Tournament May 30 - July 18

Poker's most popular event confirms Summer 2023 dates, special room rates and more just in time for the holidays

"The Main Event," poker's undisputed World Championship, returns July 3-17

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players and enthusiasts can officially save the date(s) for the 54th annual World Series of Poker® (WSOP®). Caesars Entertainment ("Caesars") (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced that the richest, most prestigious, and longest-running poker series will return to the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas, and the soon-to-be Horseshoe on May 30 – July 18, 2023, following a 2022 tournament that saw 197,626 entrants from more than 100 countries with a record-breaking $347.9 million total prize pool.

"The historic debut of the WSOP on the Las Vegas Strip delivered in a big way, and we're excited to announce our Summer 2023 dates in time for the holidays," said World Series of Poker Senior Vice President and Executive Director Ty Stewart. "Poker players and fans can now officially mark their calendars and maybe even book their loved ones or themselves a trip to the WSOP as a holiday gift. We're glad to be back at Paris Las Vegas and the future Horseshoe Las Vegas for another exciting chapter in the tournament's history as these two resorts raised the bar in hosting last year's event."

Reduced room rates are now available across Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas resorts during the 2023 WSOP. Guests who book early can secure special rates by visiting www.caesars.com and using the special advanced booking code "WSOP23". Rates are based on availability and are subject to change. A complete list of rates across all Caesars Entertainment properties can be found on the Reservations page.

The 2023 WSOP schedule will feature the always anticipated $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, best known as "The Main Event®," along with new events and the return of timeless classics. The flagship opening event is being billed as "Mystery Millions," a $1,000 buy-in No-Limit Hold'em tournament featuring mystery bounties from $10,000 to $1 million for each knockout and a $1 million guaranteed first prize through the traditional prize pool. Last summer's first mystery bounty event was a stunning success with a total of 14,112 entries and a $1,000,000 bounty won by poker pro Matt Glantz.

The 2022 "Main Event" was the second-largest field in the history of live poker, generating a whopping $80,782,475 prize pool from 8,663 entrants. "The Main Event" will once again feature four starting days to choose from of July 3, 4, 5, or 6. Due to the super deep stack nature of the event, players can also choose to buy in during either of the Day 2's on July 7 or 8.

The full WSOP schedule will be announced in 2023, but notable tournaments have already been confirmed, including important weekend-anchoring events with high demand.

Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker® Returns for its 54th Annual Tournament May 30 – July 18 (PRNewswire)

"With more than six months to go from the start of the next WSOP, you can already feel the anticipation building at our resorts," said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Paris and Horseshoe Las Vegas. "The tournament delivered unforgettable moments during its debut on The Strip, and we're excited to welcome back poker's premier event of the year. We can't wait to see the first WSOP Main Event champion crowned at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas."

The 2023 WSOP will celebrate its second summer at its new home of Paris Las Vegas and the future Horseshoe Las Vegas. The 54th annual edition of the tournament builds onto the legacy of Caesars Entertainment's WSOP, as the first tournament was played at the original Horseshoe Las Vegas in 1970.

Each month, WSOP.com offers an exclusive freeroll to the prestigious "Main Event" for players who make a first-time deposit. Players can visit www.wsop.com/promotions for full details on ways to qualify for the 2023 WSOP. WSOP satellites outside the U.S. will be exclusively held on GGPoker beginning in January.

Additional details regarding the entire gold bracelet schedule will also be available at www.WSOP.com. Online pre-registration will open after all events have been determined and approved by regulators.

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.63 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2022, the event attracted 197,626 entrants from over 100 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Bally's, the future Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $347 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Horseshoe-World Series of Poker-Paris Las Vegas Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.