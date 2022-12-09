WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research, an independent nonprofit national security company, announces win of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Microelectronics and Embedded System Assurance (MESA) II Research and Development contract.

Riverside Research Wins 5-Year, $49.5M AFRL MESA II Contract (PRNewswire)

The $49.5M, five-year contract allows Riverside Research to continue its breakthrough research and long-standing technical leadership in this critical mission area.

"We are honored to continue our support for advancing scientific research in support of AFRL and our national security missions," said Riverside Research Vice President, Engineering and Systems Integration, Mary Barefoot.

Riverside Research has conducted research and development on behalf of AFRL for over twenty years, providing independent and unbiased technical R&D in microelectronics, open architecture, electromagnetics, PNT, materials and plasma physics. This contract enables Riverside Research to continue supporting AFRL in its advancement of technologies for the warfighter.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a National Security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection, Accelerated AI/ML, Zero Trust, Open Architectures, Computational Electromagnetics, Plasma Physics, Alt-PNT, Terahertz Imaging, Commercial ISR, Collection Planning, and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Research) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riverside Research