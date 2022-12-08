Jaclyn Rann Cohen Named One of Cablefax's Most Powerful Women of the Year

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today that Jaclyn Rann Cohen, EVP Content Acquisitions and Strategy for FETV and FMC, has been named one of Cablefax's Most Powerful Women of 2022.

"I am grateful to Cablefax for this exciting recognition," said Jaclyn Rann Cohen. "I feel very lucky to do work that I love with the amazing team at FETV and FMC."

"We couldn't be prouder of Jaci for this terrific accomplishment," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Jaci has been instrumental in strategizing and acquiring programming for FETV and FMC which has propelled the networks to record audience levels. All of us at FETV and FMC congratulate her on this well-earned accolade."

In the third quarter of 2022, FETV experienced its best quarter ever in Nielsen C3 ratings with Households, Total Audience, and Adults 25-54 in multiple dayparts. Year-over-year, 3Q22 Prime was up 37% with Households and 120% with Adults 25-54. Additionally, 3Q22 was the 7th quarter in a row of growth in Prime with Homes and Total Audience for FETV.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on Dish Network, Comcast/Xfinity, Frndly TV, Philo, Altafiber and Evoca. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

