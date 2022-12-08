BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES DIVIDENDS

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today announced common and preferred stock dividends.

At its meeting on December 8, 2022, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 29, 2022 with a record date of December 22, 2022.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 a.m.

