Sustainable Activist Isabel Varela Launches MasterClass and "Brave Method" Course to Address Shopping Addiction and Mental Health

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable activist, life coach, and multidisciplinary designer and artist Isabel Varela utilizes her powerful platform to share her story, speaking out about her former shopping addiction with the hopes of helping others find positive solutions. She's excited to introduce her latest ventures: a live MasterClass , followed by a revolutionary 10-week course on debt-free success.

Isabel's Break Free MasterClass – which will take place on December 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. EST – will break down her three most vital secrets when it comes to shopping addiction. The class will also introduce viewers to Isabel's Brave Method Course, which will provide attendees a powerful toolkit for combatting shopping addiction and feeling empowered in self-love.

"This course is the first of its kind. I'm focusing on helping women that have issues with their shopping behaviors – teaching them how to be conscious consumers while increasing self-love," Isabel said. "The course will delve into mental health, finances, spirituality, the fashion industry, and the environment."

This 10-week course will provide attendees with extensive and valuable information on debt freedom, stopping shopping addiction, living a sustainable lifestyle, and much more. Segmented into five chapters with 6-7 videos per chapter, the course is an easily-digestible way for viewers to both learn from Isabel and connect with one another. Attendees will automatically be added to a private Facebook group, where they can regularly engage with the community and join weekly live calls led by Isabel.

ABOUT Isabel Varela :

Isabel Varela is a sustainable environmental activist, life coach, motivational speaker, and zero-waste, multidisciplinary designer and artist. Her award-winning documentary Fashion Addict delves into her experience firsthand, showing the world how Isabel transformed her pain, shame, and guilt into empowerment. Isabel has helped some of the biggest brands in the world implement social responsibility at a corporate level, including LVMH, Balmain, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Isabel has also partnered with several non-profits in New York City to engage and educate the community through her sustainable art activations, including DonateNYC , Sanitation Foundation , New York City Fair Trade Coalition , and the Horticultural Society of New York . To learn more about Isabel Varela, click here.

