InventHelp Inventor Develops Spa/Hot Tub for a Single Person (DNV-367)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for one person to sit and recline in a hot tub while enjoying solitude and peace and quiet," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the SECLUSION SPA. My design would also provide a massaging effect for a more relaxing and rejuvenating spa experience."

The invention provides an improved spa or hot tub for a single person. In doing so, it offers complete privacy and seclusion for the user. It also increases comfort and it reduces muscle tension and stress. The invention features an innovative and therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

