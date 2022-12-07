BLACK ENTERPRISE To Host Virtual 40 Under 40 Summit Celebrating Professional Black Millennials on Dec. 8

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced the virtual 40 Under 40 Summit hosted by Now and Later would return on Thursday, Dec. 8. This year's summit follows BLACK ENTERPRISE's inaugural 40 Under 40 Honoree Dinner which celebrated esteemed Black leaders who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. The summit will build on the celebration while providing exclusively curated programming to young Black leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs.

The BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Summit aims to equip young Black professionals with tools and resources to grow their businesses, excel in their careers, and build generational wealth. All three sit at the core of what BLACK ENTERPRISE's founder, Earl Graves Sr., believed was essential to the Black community's upward mobility and empowerment. He championed the success of Black professionals and led the visionary charge to empower them when he created BLACK ENTERPRISE at 35 years old, and that same vision remains today.

I'm so excited about the amazing lineup of inspirational speakers—many of whom are listed on the 2022 Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 list—at this year's virtual summit. Through their sessions and panel discussions, I'm confident that attendees will walk away with key learnings and takeaways that will help them take their professional lives, businesses, and finances to the next level in 2023," said black enterprise's Deputy Digital Editor Selena Hill.

In addition to 40 Under 40 Honorees, the summit will feature an impressive lineup of notable leaders and influential speakers, including Shaquanna "Ms. Business" Brooks, Founder & CEO of Brooks Alliance L.L.C.; Johnny Bailey, Social Entrepreneur, Google Digital Coach, and Founder of The ShineHard Family; Emmanuel Brown, Co-Founder of ChurchSpace; Melissa Butler, Founder of The Lip Bar; LaDavia Drane, Director & Global Head of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity at Amazon Web Services; Teri Ijeoma, Founder of Trade and Travel; Rashaad Lambert, Founder of For(bes) The Culture; Tope Mitchell, CEO of Reflekt ME; Regine Moore, Director Constituent Relations, Black/African American Stakeholder Engagement, Walmart; BLACK ENTERPRISE's VP/Deputy Chief Content Officer, Alisa Gumbs; Deputy Digital Editor, Selena Hill; Jeroslyn JoVon, Writer; and President & CEO, Earl G. Graves Jr.

Panel highlights include:

The Blueprint for Success

Moguls in the Making

Building Generational Wealth

The BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Summit is brought to you by Title sponsor, Now and Later, and will take place from 6:000 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The Presenting sponsor is Amazon Web Services, and the Platinum sponsor is Walmart. For complimentary registration and information about sessions and speakers, visit https://40under40.blackenterprise.com/.

