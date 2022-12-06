Mission Wealth Selected to Inc's 2022 Best In Business List

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth has been named to the third Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Prosperous and Thriving category ($5MM-$50MM in gross revenue). Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, the environment, or society.

"On behalf of the entire team here at Mission Wealth, we are honored to be recognized by Inc. for this prestigious award. Our firm is committed to making a difference in our clients' lives, improving the communities in which we serve, and providing exceptional career advancement opportunities for our team. The growth of our firm over the years has allowed us to innovate within our industry, give back to philanthropic organizations, and in the process, we have fostered an outstanding team and wonderful culture." Matthew Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year.

About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth, a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), proudly serves over 2,300 families and manages over $5 billion in assets across the United States. Mission Wealth's service offerings include financial planning, investment management, estate planning and charitable giving, asset protection, tax planning, and retirement planning. For more information, visit www.missionwealth.com.

