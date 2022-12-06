BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on December 20, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 20, 2022, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 3651702.

The target date for the earnings announcements for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 is March 30, 2023. The quarter began on December 1, 2022 and will end on February 28, 2023. The target announcement date is for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited