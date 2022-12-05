SIENTRA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF VIALITY™, A NOVEL FAT TRANSFER SYSTEM

Designed to transform the art and science of fat transfer, Viality addresses significant unmet market need

IRVINE Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery launched the Viality lipoaspirate wash system at the Beauty Through Science meeting in NYC this past Saturday. This product will be commercially available in the United States beginning in Q1 of 2023.

Fat transfer, a procedure used to relocate fat from one area of the body to another where volume is desired, has increased in popularity in recent years and is used in both breast reconstruction and augmentation procedures, as well as across other body areas such as the buttocks, hands and face. Despite fat transfer's growing popularity, physician satisfaction with the currently available fat transfer systems on the market is low1. Developed by researchers at Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital, the Viality system solves this market need. Viality is the only fat transfer system with AuraClens™, a proprietary cleansing mechanism (lipoaspirate wash) to better retain viable fat leading to more predictable results. In addition, the design enables gentle fat mixing to protect viable fat cells from damage and a super absorbent foam layer that removes unwanted fluids and maximizes the concentration of fat. The device also has the capability of processing from 50 to more than 1000cc in a single run.

"As the first-of-its-kind technology, Viality will escalate the standards for fat transfer across the industry," said board-certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brad Calobrace, who is a principal investigator for the ongoing Viality clinical study. "Viality has brought innovation and intention together in the operating room. The use of this system has revealed a new, extraordinary approach to fat transfer, providing better predictability and results for my patients."

Studies have shown that Viality produced an average of 94% cell viability and 89% average fat concentration with low processing time and increased volume for reinjection2. In addition, the AuraClens concentrating wash was shown in a 20-patient study to improve fat retention by more than 31% compared to saline rinse3.

"At Sientra 'good' has never been enough and we are thrilled to be able to offer plastic surgeons, and their patients, this new innovation that will elevate the standards of plastic surgery and the entire fat transfer category." said Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra. "We believe that the launch of Viality will significantly increase Sientra's addressable TAM and add meaningful top-line revenue growth in 2023 as we initially target the breast reconstruction and augmentation market while looking to expand into other body areas."

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ lipoaspirate wash system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

