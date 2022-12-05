GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2022

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 29.7%. Total seats increased 29.2% and the number of departures increased by 26.5%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 28.5% and the load factor was 81.3%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 19.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 18.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.8%. The volume of departures increased by 22.1% and seats increased by 24.8%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 350 million, the demand (RPK) was 269 million and international load factor was 76.9%.
November/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *
Nov/22
Nov/21
% Var.
11M22
11M21
% Var.
LTM22
LTM21
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
18,212
14,400
26.5 %
181,043
116,215
55.8 %
199,001
130,827
52.1 %
Seats (thousand)
3,189
2,468
29.2 %
31,566
20,386
54.8 %
34,700
22,978
51.0 %
ASK (million)
3,524
2,716
29.7 %
36,472
23,471
55.4 %
40,016
26,597
50.5 %
RPK (million)
2,867
2,231
28.5 %
29,274
19,242
52.1 %
32,176
21,773
47.8 %
Load factor
81.3 %
82.1 %
-0.8 p.p
80.3 %
82.0 %
-1.7 p.p
80.4 %
81.9 %
-1.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,516
1,997
26.0 %
24,551
16,279
50.8 %
27,078
18,354
47.5 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
17,414
14,257
22.1 %
175,383
116,072
51.1 %
193,179
130,684
47.8 %
Seats (thousand)
3,050
2,444
24.8 %
30,596
20,363
50.3 %
33,702
22,955
46.8 %
ASK (million)
3,174
2,655
19.6 %
33,873
23,410
44.7 %
37,353
26,535
40.8 %
RPK (million)
2,597
2,188
18.7 %
27,129
19,199
41.3 %
29,981
21,730
38.0 %
Load factor
81.8 %
82.4 %
-0.6 p.p
80.1 %
82.0 %
-1.9 p.p
80.3 %
81.9 %
-1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,411
1,981
21.7 %
23,757
16,264
46.1 %
26,262
18,339
43.2 %
International GOL
Departures
798
143
NM
5,660
143
NM
5,822
143
NM
Seats (thousand)
139
23
NM
970
23
NM
997
23
NM
ASK (million)
350
61
NM
2,599
61
NM
2,663
61
NM
RPK (million)
269
43
NM
2,144
43
NM
2,196
43
NM
Load factor
76.9 %
70.2 %
0.1 p.p
82.5 %
1
0.2 p.p
82.5 %
70.2 %
17.5 %
Pax on board (thousand)
104
16
NM
794
15
NM
816
15
NM
On-time Departures
77.8 %
86.4 %
-8.6 p.p
91.2 %
95.2 %
-4.0 p.p
94.2 %
94.6 %
-0.4 p.p
Flight Completion
98.7 %
99.7 %
-0.9 p.p
99.4 %
98.8 %
0.6 p.p
99.4 %
98.9 %
0.6 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
7.7
3.9
100.1 %
63.3
36.9
71.5 %
68.4
41.2
65.8 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
