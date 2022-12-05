ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2022

Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic increased by 38.8% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2022 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, 25.2% above the levels reported in November 2019.
Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic increased by 38.8% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 11.2%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was mainly driven by international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods November 1 through November 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
November
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
2,785,277
2,929,728
3,457,464
18.0
24.1
31,047,972
25,866,853
35,660,489
37.9
14.9
Domestic Traffic
1,411,282
1,443,172
1,726,132
19.6
22.3
15,196,225
13,517,014
16,840,076
24.6
10.8
International Traffic
1,373,995
1,486,556
1,731,332
16.5
26.0
15,851,747
12,349,839
18,820,413
52.4
18.7
San Juan, Puerto Rico
779,725
833,268
866,718
4.0
11.2
8,510,537
8,762,283
9,313,546
6.3
9.4
Domestic Traffic
700,055
772,164
788,702
2.1
12.7
7,610,322
8,283,897
8,496,512
2.6
11.6
International Traffic
79,670
61,104
78,016
27.7
(2.1)
900,215
478,386
817,034
70.8
(9.2)
Colombia
1,036,353
1,169,245
1,438,553
23.0
38.8
10,880,944
9,227,477
14,946,330
62.0
37.4
Domestic Traffic
890,063
997,056
1,181,889
18.5
32.8
9,234,603
7,878,717
12,448,210
58.0
34.8
International Traffic
146,290
172,189
256,664
49.1
75.4
1,646,341
1,348,760
2,498,120
85.2
51.7
Total Traffic
4,601,355
4,932,241
5,762,735
16.8
25.2
50,439,453
43,856,613
59,920,365
36.6
18.8
Domestic Traffic
3,001,400
3,212,392
3,696,723
15.1
23.2
32,041,150
29,679,628
37,784,798
27.3
17.9
International Traffic
1,599,955
1,719,849
2,066,012
20.1
29.1
18,398,303
14,176,985
22,135,567
56.1
20.3
Mexico Passenger Traffic
November
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,411,282
1,443,172
1,726,132
19.6
22.3
15,196,225
13,517,014
16,840,076
24.6
10.8
CUN
Cancun
747,872
829,239
968,149
16.8
29.5
8,210,113
8,210,706
9,655,376
17.6
17.6
CZM
Cozumel
13,014
16,888
14,289
(15.4)
9.8
171,901
155,750
162,949
4.6
(5.2)
HUX
Huatulco
54,347
72,987
73,036
0.1
34.4
687,270
577,008
800,265
38.7
16.4
MID
Merida
228,865
204,157
284,758
39.5
24.4
2,333,286
1,659,990
2,509,760
51.2
7.6
MTT
Minatitlan
10,794
7,703
8,891
15.4
(17.6)
128,282
83,720
91,641
9.5
(28.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
106,675
81,234
113,412
39.6
6.3
943,203
701,196
990,361
41.2
5.0
TAP
Tapachula
33,995
39,828
45,173
13.4
32.9
333,974
365,430
440,795
20.6
32.0
VER
Veracruz
117,949
99,717
111,555
11.9
(5.4)
1,278,965
916,808
1,122,212
22.4
(12.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
97,771
91,419
106,869
16.9
9.3
1,109,231
846,406
1,066,717
26.0
(3.8)
International Traffic
1,373,995
1,486,556
1,731,332
16.5
26.0
15,851,747
12,349,839
18,820,413
52.4
18.7
CUN
Cancun
1,293,394
1,399,489
1,626,692
16.2
25.8
14,976,125
11,603,123
17,752,996
53.0
18.5
CZM
Cozumel
22,817
33,960
39,473
16.2
73.0
324,159
315,292
440,122
39.6
35.8
HUX
Huatulco
13,839
6,458
10,619
64.4
(23.3)
123,441
26,879
77,153
187.0
(37.5)
MID
Merida
20,688
17,439
25,614
46.9
23.8
192,481
170,518
242,265
42.1
25.9
MTT
Minatitlan
502
411
502
22.1
-
6,930
5,334
10,603
98.8
53.0
OAX
Oaxaca
15,131
16,782
18,738
11.7
23.8
134,417
111,022
175,859
58.4
30.8
TAP
Tapachula
875
1,197
984
(17.8)
12.5
11,807
13,856
12,528
(9.6)
6.1
VER
Veracruz
4,978
6,572
6,731
2.4
35.2
62,705
72,363
84,395
16.6
34.6
VSA
Villahermosa
1,771
4,248
1,979
(53.4)
11.7
19,682
31,452
24,492
(22.1)
24.4
Traffic Total Mexico
2,785,277
2,929,728
3,457,464
18.0
24.1
31,047,972
25,866,853
35,660,489
37.9
14.9
CUN
Cancun
2,041,266
2,228,728
2,594,841
16.4
27.1
23,186,238
19,813,829
27,408,372
38.3
18.2
CZM
Cozumel
35,831
50,848
53,762
5.7
50.0
496,060
471,042
603,071
28.0
21.6
HUX
Huatulco
68,186
79,445
83,655
5.3
22.7
810,711
603,887
877,418
45.3
8.2
MID
Merida
249,553
221,596
310,372
40.1
24.4
2,525,767
1,830,508
2,752,025
50.3
9.0
MTT
Minatitlan
11,296
8,114
9,393
15.8
(16.8)
135,212
89,054
102,244
14.8
(24.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
121,806
98,016
132,150
34.8
8.5
1,077,620
812,218
1,166,220
43.6
8.2
TAP
Tapachula
34,870
41,025
46,157
12.5
32.4
345,781
379,286
453,323
19.5
31.1
VER
Veracruz
122,927
106,289
118,286
11.3
(3.8)
1,341,670
989,171
1,206,607
22.0
(10.1)
VSA
Villahermosa
99,542
95,667
108,848
13.8
9.3
1,128,913
877,858
1,091,209
24.3
(3.3)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
November
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
779,725
833,268
866,718
4.0
11.2
8,510,537
8,762,283
9,313,546
6.3
9.4
Domestic Traffic
700,055
772,164
788,702
2.1
12.7
7,610,322
8,283,897
8,496,512
2.6
11.6
International Traffic
79,670
61,104
78,016
27.7
(2.1)
900,215
478,386
817,034
70.8
(9.2)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
November
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
890,063
997,056
1,181,889
18.5
32.8
9,234,603
7,878,717
12,448,210
58.0
34.8
MDE
Rionegro
644,583
723,200
894,868
23.7
38.8
6,691,814
5,518,045
9,235,208
67.4
38.0
EOH
Medellin
92,789
98,619
103,606
5.1
11.7
991,247
896,079
1,148,281
28.1
15.8
MTR
Monteria
94,506
118,276
129,087
9.1
36.6
918,948
960,661
1,428,480
48.7
55.4
APO
Carepa
20,589
22,598
20,521
(9.2)
(0.3)
205,410
198,475
242,723
22.3
18.2
UIB
Quibdo
32,701
29,582
32,553
10.0
(0.5)
345,805
269,362
340,620
26.5
(1.5)
CZU
Corozal
4,895
4,781
1,254
(73.8)
(74.4)
81,379
36,095
52,898
46.6
(35.0)
International Traffic
146,290
172,189
256,664
49.1
75.4
1,646,341
1,348,760
2,498,120
85.2
51.7
MDE
Rionegro
146,290
172,189
256,664
49.1
75.4
1,646,341
1,348,760
2,498,120
85.2
51.7
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,036,353
1,169,245
1,438,553
23.0
38.8
10,880,944
9,227,477
14,946,330
62.0
37.4
MDE
Rionegro
790,873
895,389
1,151,532
28.6
45.6
8,338,155
6,866,805
11,733,328
70.9
40.7
EOH
Medellin
92789
98,619
103,606
5.1
11.7
991,247
896,079
1,148,281
28.1
15.8
MTR
Monteria
94,506
118,276
129,087
9.1
36.6
918,948
960,661
1,428,480
48.7
55.4
APO
Carepa
20,589
22,598
20,521
(9.2)
(0.3)
205,410
198,475
242,723
22.3
18.2
UIB
Quibdo
32,701
29,582
32,553
10.0
(0.5)
345,805
269,362
340,620
26.5
(1.5)
CZU
Corozal
4,895
4,781
1,254
(73.8)
(74.4)
81,379
36,095
52,898
46.6
(35.0)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
View original content:
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.