Unstoppable, Neta Auto delivered 15,072 units in November

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increasing user acceptance, new energy passenger vehicles have maintained sustained high growth. In China, among the domestic brand sales, the penetration rate of NEVs has exceeded 55%, reaching an unprecedented height in the industry.

Among them, Neta Auto has maintained a high growth trend. In November, the company delivered 15,072 units, an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year; and in the first 11 months of 2022, the company delivered 144,278 units, a year-on-year growth for 29 consecutive months.

In market segments, 11,263 units of the Neta V were delivered, up 60.3% from the previous year. The Neta V is likely to become the best-selling all-electric SUV produced by Chinese EV startups for 14 consecutive months. The official delivery of the Neta S began on November 30 in a well-organized and grand ceremony for customers.

Sales of Neta Auto in November (PRNewsfoto/Hozon New Energy Automobile) (PRNewswire)

According to statistics, Neta Auto had delivered 240,255 units by November 2022. As the choice of 240,000 customers, Neta Auto has become one of the most trusted NEV brands.

It is the solid technical strength that underpins the sales. Neta Auto has constantly invested in R&D of product technology. On November 21, the company held a press conference on its global technology brand "Hozon Intelligent Technology" to unveil three sub brands - Hozon Supercomputing; Hozon Electric Drive; and Hozon Extended Range, gaining wide recognition in the industry.

The release of "Hozon Intelligent Techonology" reflects Neta Auto's brand value of equality in technology, which aims to provide customers with better travel and life through technology. This also shows Neta Auto's firm determination to win the protracted competition of NEVs and create an immediate access to high-quality intelligent EVs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hozon New Energy Automobile