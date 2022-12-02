Jason Estes promoted to President of Bank7

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas L. Travis, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Bank7 Corp. announced today that Jason Estes has been promoted to President of Bank7, the lead subsidiary of Bank7 Corp. "On behalf of our Board of Directors, please join me in congratulating Jason Estes on his promotion to President of Bank7. Over the past several years Jason has continued to learn and grow and has become an invaluable member of the Bank7 team. His knowledge, leadership, and commitment to excellence in the daily execution of many duties has earned him this position. I am excited to continue working with Jason as we grow our enterprise," said Travis.

"It's an honor to be part of the leadership team at a great company. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented banking teams as we expand our enterprise," said Estes.

A graduate of The University of Central Oklahoma, Mr. Estes has worked in the Oklahoma banking community for over 20 years and was previously Executive Vice President and Commercial Loan Manager for Bank7. He and his wife Kristi have three children and reside in Oklahoma City.

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent, and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets and we will also pursue strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Bank7 and its products, visit bank7.com

