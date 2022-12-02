HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES "ENDING THE EPIDEMIC" PRIORITIES TO COMMEMORATE WORLD AIDS DAY

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, announced its list of priorities for Ending the Epidemic to commemorate World AIDS Day 2022 at a press conference at AIDS Memorial Park in Manhattan on Thursday. The press conference was followed by a public "Reading of the Names" to honor New Yorkers who have lost their lives to AIDS by reading their names aloud; and to recommit to action and advocacy to end the epidemic worldwide.

The proclamation of the "Ending the Epidemic" goals reflect Housing Works ongoing fight against the challenges posed by: homelessness and housing instability, food insecurity, lack of employment, stigma; and other factors that make it harder for the community to access HIV testing, prevention, and care. Their mission is to eliminate AIDS/HIV homelessness and bring attention to the dual crisis rooted in structural racism and political disregard for people who are Black, Latinx and poor.

At the press conference, community members called on Governor Hochul to take action on ending the epidemic in New York State through the equitable access of housing for all New Yorkers with HIV, and increased access to and usage of housing vouchers. Highlights of the priorities that they expect Governor Hochul and NY lawmakers to implement include the following:

Initiatives to Ensure Equitable Access to Housing for All People with HIV

Protect Community Healthcare

Authorize Overdose Prevention Centers Statewide

The Ending the Epidemic Budget and Policy Priorities for New York State, as outlined by the End AIDS NY Community Coalition, can be found here .

Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.

