Bright Harbor Healthcare Announces Appointment of Chief Operations Officer

BAYVILLE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Harbor Healthcare has announced that Ms. Kathy Greene, MBA, MSW, LCSW, will assume the newly created position of Chief Operations Officer, effective December 1, 2022. Ms. Greene began her career at Bright Harbor Healthcare, formerly Ocean Mental Health Services, in 1998 as a Residential Services Case Manager and currently serves as the Director of Adult Residential and Community Outreach Services. Ms. Greene earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work from Richard Stockton College of NJ, her Master's Degree in Social Work Administration from Fordham University and her Master's Degree in Business Administration from Georgian Court University.

Established in 1959 as Ocean Mental Health Services in Bayville, NJ, the agency now provides over 35 programs to the residents of Ocean and Monmouth Counties, including primary care, counseling and substance use disorder services, children's and family programming, outreach and community services and state of the art treatment for depression. The agency, which includes Ocean Academy therapeutic school for grades 3 through 12, employs over 400 staff.

Per CEO Kim Veith, this new position will focus on leading all of Bright Harbor's clinical programming, while monitoring the day-to-day agency business operations and partnering with the CEO and the CFO on strategic functioning.

In accepting this new position for Bright Harbor Healthcare, Ms. Greene stated, "I am both honored and grateful to work alongside Kim Veith to lead Bright Harbor Healthcare into the future. I believe we have a strong leadership team within our agency and feel that we can not only maintain the quality services we provide but also move forward in serving the population of Ocean County and beyond. While in this role it will be my desire to assist in the development and implementation of strategic operations to enhance the breadth and quality of services offered, be an inspiring leader for the company by motivating staff to exceed their own expectations; at Bright Harbor Healthcare, staff are our greatest asset. Without staff, our mission cannot succeed."

About Bright Harbor Healthcare

At Bright Harbor Healthcare, our mission is to offer a comprehensive continuum of behavioral health, substance abuse, and integrated healthcare services to promote full participation in community life. We work with each individual to address all of their health and wellness issues. To learn more, please visit our website brightharbor.org .

