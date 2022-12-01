Marquee Dental Partners Continues Its Florida Expansion

Marquee expands in Florida through a Partnership with Lumina Dental

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marquee Dental Partners, a leading Dental Service Organization focused on empowering dental professionals, is proud to announce its partnership with Lumina Dental. Lumina is a two practice dental brand located in the Tampa, Florida market.

Marquee Dental Partners is a leading DSO whose aim is to collaborate, empower and elevate dental professionals. (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to have Lumina Dental join Marquee," said Fred Ward, Marquee Dental Partner's Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with highly talented dentists like 'Drs Mosad, Osman and Ligouri elevates the overall clinical team we support. All 3 doctors will be a great cultural fit at Marquee. I am happy we were able to close on this opportunity.'

Lumina Dental currently serves patients in Brandon and Lutz, Florida. Their team of dental professionals provide cosmetic, restorative and preventive dentistry in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

With the addition of Lumina Dental, Marquee Dental Partners now supports partners in 65 offices across 5 states. Marquee's dynamic model built on collaboration, empowerment and elevation offers general dentists and specialists the option to partner with a new kind of DSO.

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has 65 offices in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. Marquee supports dentists who provide patients a broad range of services through multi-specialty practices. Marquee Dental Partners has succeeded by providing dental professionals with the operational and administrative support they need to deliver best-in-class patient care.

Marquee Dental Partners believes that expert operational support coupled with clinical autonomy make them an ideal partner for practices looking to grow market share by improving their patient experience.

Contact: Rich Palumbo VP, Marketing @ rpalumbo@marqueedental.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marquee Dental Partners