The Linux Foundation Training & Certification Launches SkillCreds to Demonstrate Specific Technical Competencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the Linux Foundation Training & Certification team announces the addition of an entirely new set of credentials focused on area-specific technical competencies: SkillCreds .

Five SkillCreds are available now (with more to come):

The technology landscape is highly competitive, making it essential to find ways professionals can stand out within the field. Since the tools covered by Skillcreds are nearly ubiquitous in the tech industry, validating the ability to use them can only increase professional opportunities and earning potential.

General certifications like those offered by the Linux Foundation are well-respected across the tech sector, but it's not necessary to complete a formal course or take a rigorous exam to prove competency in certain areas. This is especially true about the tools that are already being used every day. Many technologists have acquired Vim, Git, Bash, YAML and Helm skills on the job, and are simply looking for a way to validate their knowledge and experience.

"Skillcreds are an entirely new initiative from the Linux Foundation Training & Certification team. We're pleased to be able to offer professional learners the credentials they need, when they need them, and on the topics that are immediately relevant to their careers." - Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at the Linux Foundation

SkillCreds can be acquired and added to other professional credentials quickly - each exam takes approximately 30-60 minutes. These can be mixed and matched depending on specific job title and needs. The cost for each single-attempt SkillCred exam is $79 USD. The exams are remote-AI proctored, and never expire once the exam has been passed.

The launch of SkillCreds marks an exciting new initiative to fill a unique credentialing space for technology professionals served by the Linux Foundation. As an added bonus, when the SkillCred exams are passed, a digital badge is issued for display in online profiles.

Unlike many vanity credentials, Linux Foundation SkillCreds come from an internationally recognized source for practical training and certification. We offer these to help fulfill the Linux Foundation's nonprofit mission of building a qualified global workforce to develop and maintain open source projects and products.

SkillCreds are currently 30% off during our Cyber Week promotion , ending December 5, 2022. Visit the SkillCreds catalog on our training website to learn more and register for SkillCred exams today.

