KeyLogic Awarded Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory Contract Valued at $99 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyLogic Systems, LLC, a leading Analytics, IT Transformation, and Research & Engineering firm, has been awarded a prime contract from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE), National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) for strategic analysis support services. The five-year contract is initially valued at $99 million.

NETL is one of the seventeen national laboratories operated by DOE and focuses on America's economic prosperity through its energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges through foundational science and transformative technology solutions.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with NETL and its significant mission of driving innovation and delivering solutions for an environmentally sustainable and prosperous energy future," said John Ramsey, KeyLogic Vice President of Energy Programs. "I am proud of our team's commitment to the lab, and I am excited to support the lab in accomplishing its critical missions."

KeyLogic will provide support to NETL in various technical areas for strategic systems analysis, laboratory-wide strategic planning, program planning, and strategic partnerships. KeyLogic will help laboratory personnel assess novel energy technology, create, and enhance energy models, develop sponsorships and partnerships and oversee technology transfer.

"This contract represents a tremendous opportunity for KeyLogic to strengthen our partnership with DOE that has been developed over the past fifteen years," said Jeannette Lee, CEO of KeyLogic. "The KeyLogic team works hard to deliver our world-class customer service to NETL, as we help them address our country's most pressing energy needs."

As the prime contractor, KeyLogic anchors and leads a strong and diverse team featuring Deloitte Consulting, LLP as a major subcontractor. A variety of specialty subcontractors, university consortium, and small business partners that provide unique services and subject matter expertise to the KeyLogic team.

About KeyLogic

Supporting critical missions at the intersection of data and science, KeyLogic provides mission management, systems analysis, data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity to customers in the energy, federal civilian, and defense sectors, with a 30+ year portfolio of successes supporting DOE, DOC, DHS, EPA, DOD, and other federal agencies challenged with complex data intensive missions. We help our customers solve the world's most challenging problems with unsurpassed anticipatory service.

