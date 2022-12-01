Jeffrey Kazen Joins Altrinsic Global Advisors as Head of Operations & Technology

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Kazen as Head of Operations & Technology. Kazen will oversee all aspects of operations, trading, trade support, technology, and vendor management, as well as be involved in other organizational initiatives.

"We are excited to have Jeff join our team," said John Hock, CEO and Chief Investment Officer." His character and past experience align nicely with our foundational pillars. Jeff demonstrates a deep understanding of the inner workings of an investment management organization, an appreciation for how technology has and will continue to alter the future of the industry, and a willingness to roll up his sleeves. We look forward to leveraging his experience and perspective."

Prior to Altrinsic, Jeff was the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Risk Officer at SKY Harbor Capital Management, responsible for overseeing operations, risk management, technology, finance, business controls, and human resources. He also served on the Board of Directors of SKY Harbor Global Funds. He was previously Head of Operations & Technology at SKY Harbor, responsible for the design and maintenance of the firm's operating and technology environments. Prior to SKY Harbor, he held positions in technology development and investment operations at Legg Mason and Citigroup Asset Management. Jeff holds an AB from Harvard University.

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, founded in 2000, is an employee-controlled and majority-owned investment management firm. Altrinsic manages approximately $7.5 billion in global and international equities, applying a long-term private equity approach to public equities. Altrinsic's clients include corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth, and sub-advisory clients. For more information, please visit www.altrinsic.com or contact Sara Sikes at +1 (203) 661-0030.

