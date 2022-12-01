Bold Metrics simplifies fit for apparel brands and shoppers with redesigned Smart Size Chart

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating an excellent experience for our clients and their customers has always been a priority at Bold Metrics. After months of user testing, our product team's redesigned Smart Size Chart (SSC) interface puts shoppers firmly at the center of the experience.

Bold Metrics' redesigned Smart Size Chart draws on extensive user testing and feedback to create an intuitive sizing experience that helps shoppers find their best fit easily. (PRNewswire)

Bold Metrics' redesigned Smart Size Chart simplifies fit while driving down returns 32% on average.

Drawing on US-based and international shopper feedback, tests were conducted across all age groups and eCommerce experience levels to ensure that even inexperienced online shoppers could find their best fit intuitively. Word, image, and formatting choices were all tested in-depth to determine the best possible customer experience, combining ease of use with accuracy and speed. Testing was carried out on existing client sites and via a generic user flow to actualize accurate results and determine preferred user experiences.

"User testing has been crucial to helping us understand how shoppers interact with our tools, taking assumptions out of the equation—every decision was tested and validated so all aspects of the tool work as intended."

–Morgan Marzo, Product Designer, Bold Metrics

Personalize retail while driving down returns

The goal was to build confidence and trust with customers interacting with the Smart Size Chart solution by providing fast and accurate results aligned with or exceeding customer expectations. By listening to and integrating shoppers' feedback as an integral part of the redesign process, Bold Metrics has created an intuitive online shopping experience to elevate the fit experience at brands like Canada Goose, Men's Wearhouse, and UpWest.

"Bold Metrics is the only AI Body Modeling company focusing on helping brands use body data to drive conversion while reducing returns and keeping them down. We are the first sizing solution to directly address fit preference, providing shoppers tangible guidance on how a given style will fit across points of measure critical to that garment."

Daina Burnes, CEO and co-founder, Bold Metrics

A customer-centric design process

94% of users cited high confidence in their size recommendation.

70% of users preferred the Smart Size Chart experience to a static size chart.

On a scale of 1 to 5: Users gave an average of 4.52 for ease of use.

"Bold Metrics' Smart Size Chart already helps apparel brands drive down returns by 32% and boost conversion by 20% on average. With this update, the company is optimizing its core product to set brands up for further success. The aim has always been to help brands unlock the power of body data through helpful, engaging, and human-centered solutions. The updated interface incorporates extensive user-testing and feedback to ensure customers understand the tool, how to use it, and can make an informed purchase decision to drive down returns and keep them down effectively."

Jeff Mergy, Chief of Product, Bold Metrics

The result is a clean, modern, customizable interface that delights shoppers while reducing apparel returns for our clients.

Bold Metrics (PRNewsfoto/Bold Metrics) (PRNewswire)

