Allied Stone Inc. Receives Texas Mutual Insurance Company's 2022 Platinum Safety Award

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Stone Inc. has received the Platinum Safety Partner Award from Texas Mutual Insurance Co., the largest workers' compensation insurance provider in Texas. This award honors top-tier workplace safety among the company's policyholders, regardless of industry, who go above and beyond to ensure worker safety. There are only 200 of the more than 72,000 policyholders in Texas who are honored with this award.

The Platinum Safety Partner Award is given to companies and organizations that demonstrate a commitment to safety in the workplace by implementing an organized safety plan and effectively managing workers' compensation losses.

Craig Booher, Allied Stone's retiring Director of Safety and Neil Smith, the current Director, accepted the award on November 16 on behalf of Allied Stone as well as subsidiaries Square Cabinetry, Allied Gallery, KEMI Surfaces, and Allied Interior Solutions.

Booher said the award recognizes Allied's laser focus on safe operations across the entire organization. Mr. Smith added, "We are proud to receive this Platinum Safety Award. Worker safety isn't just a slogan at Allied Stone, it's one of our core values. We provide the resources necessary to protect our employees from workplace hazards, and this award reflects our outstanding safety record. We are honored to earn this recognition for our hard work and focus on worker safety."

The Texas Mutual award program promotes worker health and safety through its Work Safe, Texas program by recognizing policyholders with a demonstrated commitment to employee safety and loss prevention. Jennifer Rosenboom, Safety Services Consultant at Texas Mutual, said Allied Stone was selected for the award "because they provide the resources necessary to protect employees from workplace hazards, reflected by their outstanding safety record. Simply put, it's obvious that safety is a core value of the organization."

Allied Stone Inc. is a trusted industry leader with over 20 years of experience, providing our clients with high-quality interior solutions delivered with expectational customer service. We are a collective of companies committed to dynamic growth, product excellence, and creative ingenuity. With a team of trendsetting designers, skilled craftsmen, and cutting-edge technology we create a seamless client experience that results in unrivaled finished spaces.

