VARCom Solutions Obtains HUBZone Certification

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VARCom Solutions, a nationally-recognized and award-winning marketing communications and professional services firm, announces the company's HUBZone certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Obtaining this certification means that VARCom is now eligible for HUBZone set-aside federal contracts. The HUBZone program is designed to stimulate business growth in historically underutilized business zones.

"This HUBZone certification will enable VARCom to continue its successful track record of supporting federal government agencies and prime contractors, help them meet their goals for HUBZone contracts, and provide jobs for individuals in these targeted areas," said Danny Vargas, Founder and President of VARCom Solutions. He added, "as recently reported by Bloomberg Government, since the creation of the HUBZone program in 1997, the government has been unable to reach its goals of at least 3% of prime and subcontracts; VARCom intends to be part of the solution."

VARCom has held prime contracts with the Department of Energy, Department of Veterans Affairs, State Department, Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, and more. VARCom's services fall into three broad categories: Marketing Communications (analysis, brand positioning, messaging, integrated marketing communications, social media, websites, etc); Community/Customer Engagement (public relations, outreach efforts, media relations, government affairs, internal communications, etc.); and Consulting Services (strategic planning; diversity, equity & inclusion; media/presentation training, program management, etc.). VARCom is a minority-owned, Hubzone certified, serviced disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) and is part of an 8a Joint Venture.

VARCom Solutions is an award-winning, nationally recognized, full-service marketing communications, public relations and professional services firm based in the Washington D.C. region. VARCom's broad range of services to public, private and nonprofit clients include strategic communications, PR and outreach services, DE&I, training, and technology solutions. VARCom Solutions is a Hubzone Certified, Service Disable Veteran Owned Small Business. For more information on VARCom Solutions visit www.varcom.com or follow us on social media @varcomsolutions.

