Travelzoo Wins "Best Travel Website for Offers" for 10th Consecutive Year at the British Travel Awards

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has won "Best Travel Website for Offers" (the category was previously called "Best Travel Deals Finder") for the 10th year in a row at the prestigious British Travel Awards. The win was announced at a black-tie event at Evolution London in Battersea Park last night.

Over 600,000 votes were cast this year, making the 21/22 British Travel Awards the biggest consumer-voted awards in the UK. In a year when travel returned with a vengeance, the surge in traveller confidence is reflected in the number of British consumers voting.

The biggest event of the UK travel-awards season, the ceremony pulled out all the stops, with Alison Hammond from ITV's This Morning show presenting and a special performance from Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice. James Clarke, Travelzoo's General Manager, UK, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

This win comes just one week after Travelzoo won another award in the category of "Best for Travel Deals" at the 2022 Travolution Awards. Judged by a panel of industry experts—including Nick Shay, Head of Travel & Hospitality, Publicis Sapient, and Kevin White, Vice President, Travel at Mastercard—winners were commended for displaying the innovative thinking required to drive the travel industry forward in the modern digital era.

