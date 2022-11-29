Quility Names Steve Fletcher President, Announces Organizational Changes to Executive Team

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, today announced a restructuring of their executive team including a promotion to President for Steve Fletcher, currently the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Quility Insurance (PRNewswire)

Quility also named Doug Zeh Chief People Officer and Mike Resma Chief Distribution Officer

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Fletcher defined the financial strategies and managed the company's assets during a period of tremendous growth and transformation. He succeeded in elevating Quility's processes and cultivated a high-performing finance team. In his new role, Fletcher will extend that success organization-wide.

"I am passionate about the innovation that Quility is bringing to the insurance industry," said Fletcher. "By focusing on challenging ourselves daily around how we best serve our agents and clients we can continue to set the pace of progress within the insurtech space. In this new position I hope to empower teams to bring that continuous improvement mindset to the organization."

With this transition comes two other title changes among Quility's executive team. Quility named Doug Zeh, previously Chief Operations Officer, as Chief People Officer, and Mike Resma, previously Vice President of Advanced Market Solutions, has been promoted to Chief Distribution Officer.

In Zeh's new role he will focus on the wellbeing of both employees and agents. "We spend a large part of our lives engaged in work" said Zeh. "At Quility our purpose is to help people align with the work they love in a way that allows them to leverage their strengths."

As Chief Distribution Officer, Resma will help forecast and budget all commercial targets while managing Quility's sales divisions and driving business growth throughout all customer segments. "I am looking forward to transforming this industry as Quility continues to hold its position as a leader in the insurtech space," said Resma. "Culture is what drives our organization; When we create a culture of always getting better in our personal and business lives, we can achieve infinite growth."

The change to Quility's leadership will help redefine existing roles and streamline processes. With this restructuring, Quility will be able to more efficiently support its nationwide network of agents and help families protect what matters most.

About Quility

Quility is an award-winning insurtech company that supports a network of over 5,000 life insurance agents. Quility offers affordable, customized insurance solutions and financial planning to support clients throughout their lives. Through Quility's digital platform, clients can apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quility