Peak Support wins Best Outsourcing Provider of the Year at 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Support is excited to announce that it has won Best Outsourcing Provider of the Year at 2022 International Customer Management Institute Global Contact Center Awards. The award is given to teams that showcase a high level of commitment to elevating customer and team experience.

Peak Support has experienced significant growth in 2022. Our biggest differentiator from other BPOs is our ability to serve clients in a high growth stage. Peak Support's specialty is assisting clients whose needs are ever-changing, pivoting alongside them while providing white glove service with a human touch. Our experienced team can forecast and consider upcoming trends and otherwise serve as a strategic partner in client decision making. Peak Support provides customized customer support solutions to align with the unique goals of clients in all industries.

"We started Peak Support in 2015 after we were laid off," said Jonathan Steiman, CEO of Peak Support, who started the company with Bianca Lazaro and Hazel Abijay in 2015. "We knew we had something - strong working relationships, deep personal connections, and a desire to do something significant. To be recognized as the Best Outsourcing Partner by the International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), a leading publication in our industry, is a big deal. It's the result of our talented and tireless team showing up, diving in and staying at it for our world-class clients."

John Yanez, Chief Operating Officer of Peak Support, said, "We understand that our clients' needs are unique. They Peak Support meets clients where they are at and evolves with them. This award is a testament to our incredible team, which is deeply driven by providing an exceptional customer experience for our clients and their customers."

"I'm so proud of our team for earning this award," said George Tillotson, Senior Director, Sales. "I think that internally at Peak Support, we know how dedicated we are to our clients' success. However, it's fantastic to be recognized publicly by ICMI, and have an award to show for all of our efforts."

Peak Support is dedicated to providing exceptional support to high-growth companies. We offer a wide array of services including customer support, sales operations, and business process outsourcing. We hire the best agents in the business, and we are relentlessly dedicated to helping our clients succeed. In the last year, Peak Support reached number 1,035 on the Inc. 5,000 list. Peak Support has been certified as a Great Place to Work and recognized as a Top Global BPO by Clutch.

