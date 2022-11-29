Crux Welcomes Tina Figueroa as Chief People Officer

With extensive talent strategy experience at hypergrowth SaaS companies, Figueroa joins Crux to accelerate scaling while maintaining a strong company culture and values

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux, which provides an end-to-end external data integration and operations solution to scale data delivery and transformation, announced today that Tina Figueroa has joined the company as its first Chief People Officer (CPO). In this role, Figueroa is leading all aspects of HR and Recruiting applying her extensive talent strategy experience to help Crux advance its hypergrowth while maintaining its strong organizational culture and values.

"I'm thrilled with this opportunity because Crux is an industry-defining company with technology that can simplify the data ecosystem, which is critical to the success of every modern organization," Figueroa said. "The leadership team truly understands that people are essential to our growth and success, and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues as we build out a workforce focused on innovation and execution and maintain our unique culture while scaling to meet rising global demand."

Figueroa has a proven track record of driving hypergrowth at SaaS companies by partnering with the executive team, and she has repeatedly played a key role in defining organizational strategies and ensuring successful execution. Most recently, she served as EVP & CPO at Deep Labs. Previously, Figueroa was CPO at Appriss (acquired by Equifax), Kyriba, and AdColony (acquired by Digital Turbine). Prior to that, she was Vice President, Talent (People) and Administration at Cornerstone OnDemand.

"I'm pleased to welcome Tina to the Crux leadership team and am excited to work with her as we continue our hyper growth trajectory," said Will Freiberg, CEO, Crux. "Our mission is to make the world forget about the complexity of the data ecosystem since they can now access vital insights in a digestible way via the Crux platform. Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and customer success starts with investing in our people experience. Tina has proven she has the ability to put the right team in place to consistently deliver meaningful results to a larger, global customer base."

As demand grows worldwide for a platform that can accelerate the time to value for large external datasets by delivering information that is data science- and analytics-ready, Crux has expanded its leadership team. In Q3 of 2022, Crux hired Gregg Holzrichter as Chief Marketing Officer and welcomed Ivan Batanov as SVP of Engineering. Figueroa is the latest addition to a distinguished executive team that is creating a resilient company disrupting the third-party and external data integration space. Learn more about Crux at www.cruxdata.com.

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration and operations platform that accelerates the value realization between external and internal data. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Its team builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 25K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and third-party datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations, and transformations, and are supported 24/7 by our global operations team. Crux was awarded a Google Cloud Customer Award in 2021 in the Cross-Industry category. Crux works with enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, among others.

