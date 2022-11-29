Behr Paint Company Partners with The Jennifer Hudson Show to Surprise Veteran Family with Home Makeover by Celebrity Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

In partnership with Operation Homefront, Behr Paint Company will transform a family's house using three main colors – Tranquil Gray, Even Better Beige, and its 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Veteran's Day, Behr Paint Company is excited to partner with The Jennifer Hudson Show , Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, and Operation Homefront to surprise a deserving veteran family, the Greens, with a home makeover. Berkus and Brent selected paint colors Tranquil Gray DC-007 , Even Better Beige DC-010 , and Behr's 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas DC-003 , all shades from the BEHR® Designer Collection palette, to help transform the family's home.

In support of their mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they've worked so hard to protect, Operation Homefront, a national military nonprofit, helped Behr identify the Green family for this opportunity. Berkus and Brent revealed the gift on today's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has been spotlighting deserving individuals making a difference in their community. Check local listings for air times or log on to https://jenniferhudsonshow.com/when-its-on/ .

"We can't wait to see Nate and Jeremiah's renderings come to life in the Green family's home," said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color & Creative Services, Behr Paint Company. "Their expertise paired with our selection of high-quality products and versatile BEHR Designer Collection paint colors will undoubtedly make for a beautiful home transformation."

The Green family met with Berkus and Brent's design teams to discuss their design preferences for the spaces in their home they needed the most help with - their living room and children's playroom. In anticipation of this meeting, the designers pre-selected paint colors from Behr's all-new Designer Collection, a palette of 30 designer-curated whites, neutrals and accent colors to make the color selection process easier. Ultimately, they chose Tranquil Gray DC-007, Even Better Beige DC-010, and Behr's 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas DC-003.

"The Greens are such a special family, and we really wanted to make sure that the spaces we were making over for them would be beautiful, but also functional. They are a family of seven, so these spaces need to be extra hardworking," said Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. "Paint is fun, easy and the most immediate way to change the way your space looks and feels. For the living room, we chose Behr's Tranquil Gray, a delicate taupe/greige shade that will make the room feel calm and inviting, and create the perfect backdrop for family gatherings. For the playroom, we decided on Even Better Beige, a versatile neutral color that pairs well with any palette. For finishing touches, doors and trim, we selected Blank Canvas, a warm white that will complement the color on the walls beautifully."

Shomari Green and Renee Green are middle school sweethearts from New Rochelle, N.Y. Shomari is a former Army Combat Veteran who served 4 years active duty, followed by 1.5 years in reserves. Renee Green is a former army veteran who now owns her own mental health counseling business serving her local community. The pair have been married for 14 years and together for 25. They have 3 children and are currently fostering two toddlers. Nate and Jeremiah will be updating the family's living room and children's playroom, both high-traffic areas in the Green home.

"We are thrilled to partner with Operation Homefront and Nate and Jeremiah to show how paint colors can create a transformational experience for the Green family," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "Using Our 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas, in both spaces will provide the Greens with a fresh start to the new year while bringing relaxation and calmness for their busy family of seven."

The re-designed spaces will be revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show in early 2023. For more details about the show and where to watch, visit https://jenniferhudsonshow.com/ . For more information about the Designer Collection and Behr's 2023 Color of the Year, visit https://www.behr.com/consumer/ and follow @behrpaint on Instagram and @behr on TikTok.

Behr Paint Company, whose BEHR branded products are exclusively sold at The Home Depot, is a proud supporter of The Home Depot Foundation and its mission to serve veterans through partnerships with nonprofit organizations including Operation Homefront. For more information about Operation Homefront, visit https://operationhomefront.org/ .

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR Products and BEHR PRO® Services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process Corporation.

About Operation Homefront

Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

