Onewheel's Black Friday Sale Offers Best Deals Ever

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion , maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced its lowest pricing ever on Onewheel boards and accessories during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. Sale begins Thursday, November 24 at 11am PT and ends at midnight on November 28th. This is the company's only discount of the year.

The limited-time sale pricing includes the first ever sale on the flagship Onewheel GT product, including up to $450 off on Onewheel GT with the Elite bundle. It also features huge savings on the popular Onewheel Pint and Pint X. Additionally all Onewheel accessories are discounted 25-40%. Sale quantities are limited and offers are valid while supplies last.

"This is the only time you can get Onewheels at a discount so it's a great time to join the Onewheel movement or add to your quiver," says Founder and CEO, Kyle Doerksen. "Nothing brings joy like a Onewheel. We are incredibly excited to offer the Onewheel experience at these prices during this holiday season. This is an opportunity to get your dream board, and everything you need to get riding and save hundreds of dollars in the process."

Save $250 off on the Onewheel GT and combined savings up to $450 on a GT Elite Bundle which includes premium accessories including a GT Carbon Fiber Fender and GT Hypercharger.

The compact and zippy Onewheel Pint X is available for $150 off while supplies last. Savings of up to $300 are possible with the Pint X Pro bundle which includes a Carbon Fiber Fender and Pint Ultracharger.

Onewheel Pint, the most popular electric board on the market, is available for under $1,000 during Black Friday. It is discounted $125 with up to $200 in savings on bundles. Financing is available on all Onewheel boards starting as low as $54/month with Onewheel Pint.

All Onewheel accessories are 25% off during the sale and Onewheel XR accessories and doorcrasher accessories are 40% off.

"A Onewheel is a knock your socks off level gift," says Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "If you want that big bear hug, get your loved one a board. Look, we only do this once a year so now is the time."

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com , and at select dealers, across the U.S. The Onewheel Black Friday Sale begins Thursday, November 24 at 11am PT and ends November 28th at midnight or while supplies last.

Shoppers have the ability to build out their dream board, bundle accessories, and save at www.onewheel.com/customize . This allows shoppers to build their ultimate board by outfitting it with a host of accessory options and color choices. Fenders, Bumpers, Rail Guards, and Handles come in a variety of different colors that can be curated to create unique looks and bundled for deeper savings. All accessories are 25% during the sale. Shipping is free on orders over $100 to U.S. customers (lower 48).

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X and Onewheel GT, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 70 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

