ITRI Named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

HSINCHU, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITRI today announced that it has been named one of the CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honorees for its AI Aquarium. This is the 10th award that ITRI has collected from CES since its first participation in 2018. The awarded innovation will be exhibited in early January at ITRI's pavilion at CES 2023, the largest in-person, audited business event to take place in the U.S. since early 2020.

The CES Innovation Awards program, held by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Honorees this year including ITRI have shown how technological innovations help address global challenges and improve the lives of people around the world. From a record high number of over 2,100 submissions, ITRI's AI Aquarium was selected as an honoree in the Virtual & Augmented Reality category for its smart design in interactive display technology and the breakthrough it has made in exhibition solutions.

AI Aquarium is the world's first intelligent aquarium that uses virtual-real fusion technology to exhibit marine life information in real time according to visitors' line of sight. With an accuracy of 98%, the system dynamically recognizes and displays aquatic species and their positions. This innovation is also available for gesture control, which can create intuitive but hygienic interaction for visitors via a contact-free method.

ITRI President Edwin Liu commented that AI Aquarium integrates smart display, AI recognition, and human-computer interaction technologies to introduce augmented reality tourism services. "This innovation addresses the needs in the post-pandemic era and the trends of immersive experience," he said. "It has been applied in the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology in Taiwan to enhance marine exploration and education, offering a more interactive and effective option than conventional aquariums." Besides edutainment, the technology can also be deployed for other purposes such as surgical simulation for medical training.

Together with eight more of ITRI's innovations in sports & fitness, AI, robotics, and ICT, the AI aquarium will be exhibited at CES 2023 in Booth 9855, North Hall, LVCC, Las Vegas from January 5 to 8. Visitors are welcome to explore these innovations and discover new opportunities. Online exhibition is also available here: https://event.itri.org/ces2023.

