Pet's Table, The Direct-To-Consumer Fresh Food for Dogs Company in Latin America, Raises $2 Million Seed Led By Left Lane Capital

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet's Table, a direct-to-consumer pet food company offering fresh meals for dogs on subscription, today announced the close of its seed round. The seed round was led by Left Lane Capital, with participation of Goodwater Capital.

Co-Founders, Jorge Salas, CEO, Luis Vollbracht, CTO, Camila Gonzalez, COO, and Rafael Gonzalez, Customer Satisfaction Lead, launched Pet's Table in Mexico in 2020 after struggling with feeding their dogs in a healthier way and realizing there were no healthy options in Mexico.

"Dog owners in Latin America are increasingly becoming more conscious of what goes into the food of their dogs. They are looking for healthier options that will enable their dogs to live a longer and more fulfilling life. Pet's Table is filling that gap. Shortly after switching to Pet's Table, dog owners begin to see changes in their dog," said Jorge Salas, CEO of Pet's Table.

After thorough research and testing with their own dogs, coupled with work alongside a specialized pet nutritionist, they immediately saw the benefits of a human grade diet on their loved ones. Pet's Table products are made with real human grade ingredients, as the company prides itself on not adding any processed or artificial ingredients.

Following two years of bootstrapping, Pet's Table raised its seed round to scale its team, infrastructure, and grow fast within the region, aiming to expand to other countries within the next year.

Camila Gonzalez, Co-Founder and COO of Pet's Table says, "Having served more than 300,000 meals to thousands of dogs in Mexico and having an NPS of 98, Pet's Table is always listening to its clients, in other for its product to fulfill the needs of its customers and we are thrilled that this financing will enable us to scale in order to serve the needs of millions of dog owners and dogs in Mexico and Latin America."

Previously, Jorge Salas, CEO scaled Frubana in Mexico through its hyper growth stage where he acquired the growth and customer satisfaction mindset.

With Left Lane Capital's support and its partners vast experience in direct-to-consumer pet businesses in other regions, Pet's Table aims to leverage those insights and will be able to expand quickly in Mexico and in other countries in Latin America.

"Since my first call with Jason Fiedler, I knew Left Lane was the right partner for us. His experience in the pet industry and Left Lane's resources add a lot of value," said Jorge Salas.

"The trend in pet humanization is not country or culture-specific, it's a global phenomenon - and its increasing demand for human-grade pet food everywhere," said Jason Fiedler, Managing Partner at Left Lane Capital. "We've already seen the leading direct to consumer subscription brands in various markets build very big businesses quickly, and we identified Pet's Table as the clear and early leader in Mexico. We are excited to help them further establish and accelerate that position."

Pet's Table has customer service as its most important metric and is using a data centric approach to personalize each customer's experience while proactively looking for ways to make its offering more convenient for every type of client. Pet's Table will continue to adopt that philosophy and strengthen as it continues its explosive growth in the region.

About Pet's Table: In 2020, co-founders Jorge, Luis, Camila, and Rafael launched to provide a better way to feed dogs in Latin America. Starting with fresh, human grade food for dogs, Pet's Table aims to start offering more Pet Wellness products and services in the future.To learn more about Pet's Table, visit: https://petstable.mx

About Left Lane Capital: Left Lane Capital is a New York-based global venture capital firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology companies. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses fundamental to the human condition and spirit. Previous investments include GoStudent, Masterworks, M1 Finance, Tovala, FightCamp, Wayflyer, Blank Street, and more. For more information, please visit www.leftlanecap.com .

