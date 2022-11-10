ezCater Surpasses 100,000 Restaurant Partners on its Platform as it Experiences Massive Growth

The company celebrates 15 years of feeding success in workplaces nationwide

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ezCater , the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions, today announced that it surpassed 100,000 restaurant partners on its platform as the company experiences strong bookings growth and celebrates 15 years of success. As the return to office fuels the expanding need for food for work, ezCater's recent growth demonstrates its unique ability to feed every workplace as the leading corporate food tech platform.

"Food has become an essential business tool. Our powerful combination of easy online ordering, rockstar reliability, and a national network of over 100,000 restaurants, makes us the best choice for food for work," said Stefania Mallett, co-founder and CEO of ezCater. "Even as we celebrate 15 years of feeding success, it feels like we're just getting started. Our business is perfectly situated to help organizations of all industries improve productivity, encourage collaboration, and bring people together. As a result, we are stronger than ever."

Examples of ezCater's massive business growth include:

Over 100,000 restaurant and catering partners on its platform: ezCater purposefully curates a national network of restaurant and catering partners based on their ability to reliably feed large groups. The number of new partners on ezCater's platform now includes customer favorites like Subway, Outback Steakhouse, and True Food Kitchen.

Strong bookings growth and continued momentum: Fueled by the increasing importance of food for work, ezCater's bookings have grown 91% year-to-date through Q3, marked by multiple record-breaking weeks of bookings.

A growing customer base across a variety of industries: Customers from a variety of industries - from professional sports teams to the world's largest pharmaceutical companies - turn to ezCater for company-wide food solutions. Organizations like Puma, Rice University , FedEx Ground, Talis Biomedical, and Axos Bank have fueled ezCater's rapid corporate account booking growth.

ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions, connecting businesses who need food for work with reliable restaurants and caterers nationwide through its online marketplace. Supported by its "beyond helpful" 24/7 customer service, ezCater provides food for work on any budget and any schedule.

"Food for work is different. Our combination of best-in-class customer support and technology makes us the only company that can solve food for workplaces of all industries and sizes across the country," said Diane Swint, Chief Revenue Officer at ezCater. "Now with over 100,000 restaurants on our platform, we're offering our customers even more variety and peace of mind - without the painful research."

For more information or to sign up for an ezCater Corporate Account, visit www.ezcater.com/company/corporate .

About ezCater

ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With a network of over 100,000 restaurants across the US, ezCater provides flexible and scalable food solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off events such as sales calls and board meetings. ezCater is purpose-built for food for work and supported by best-in-class customer service, enabling companies to centralize and manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

