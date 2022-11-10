Avelo Airlines Announces 5th Base in Raleigh-Durham

Avelo adds six nonstop Florida destinations from The Research Triangle

Introductory one-way fares from RDU to The Sunshine State start at $29

Avelo plans to base as many as five to seven aircraft at RDU by 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it will open its fifth base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) next February. The new base enables Avelo to significantly expand the affordable, convenient and reliable air service the airline introduced to North Carolina's Research Triangle region last May.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Beginning February 2, 2023, Avelo will add six popular nonstop Florida destinations from RDU: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ), Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI). Avelo will be the only airline serving Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton and West Palm Beach nonstop from RDU.

Avelo is offering a $29* introductory fare between RDU and Orlando, as well as a $39* introductory fare between RDU and its other five Florida destinations. The introductory fares are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "RDU, say hello to more growth! Our Triangle-area Customers tell us they have loved flying Avelo since we took flight at RDU last May. Our six new nonstop Florida routes are just the beginning. Establishing RDU as Avelo's fifth base will enable us to bring affordable and convenient nonstop access to even more destinations. We appreciate the warm reception Avelo has received from Raleigh, Durham and surrounding areas – we look forward to bolstering our presence in this vibrant community with the opening of Avelo's new base here in February."

From RDU, Avelo currently serves Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Since launching this service last May, Avelo has flown more than 25,000 Customers on more than 200 flights between RDU and HVN.

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth said, "The Research Triangle has long been recognized as one of the best places in the country to live, work and visit. We are excited to see Avelo expand their footprint at RDU and create exciting new job opportunities at the airport."

Growing Avelo at RDU

Avelo will open its base at RDU on February 16, 2023. The airline will initially position one Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 at RDU and plans to add a second 737 in the first quarter of 2023. Over the next two years Avelo plans to base as many as five to seven aircraft at RDU which will fly hundreds of thousands of Customers annually.

To support its new base, the airline anticipates creating at least 50 jobs in the first half of next year. These positions will include a combination of Avelo Crewmembers and jobs with Avelo business partners operating at RDU. Roles will include Airport Customer Service, Flight Attendants, Pilots, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, and Supervisors. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

As a new airline, Avelo is an excellent opportunity for individuals at all stages of their career to join a successful and fast-growing company. Avelo offers competitive compensation, comprehensive healthcare coverage, a company-matching 401K retirement program and free space available air travel on Avelo, among many other benefits. Additionally, Avelo Crewmembers have access to Avelo University, which offers job-readiness training and ongoing career development courses. Grounded in the airline's One Crew Value, Avelo offers an inclusive, collaborative and caring culture.

RDU will be Avelo's fifth base. The airline currently operates bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo will open its fourth base in early February at Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG).

Six Fun-in-the-Sun Nonstop Florida Destinations:

Orlando (MCO)

Effective February 2, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Tampa (TPA)

Effective February 3, 2023 - Monday and Friday

Effective February 16, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Effective February 16, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Fort Myers (RSW)

Effective February 16, 2023 – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ)

Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday

West Palm Beach (PBI)

Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million Customers on over 10,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 34 destinations across the U.S. The airline has brought more convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with a year-to-date flight cancellation rate of 1% and industry-leading checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority operates Raleigh-Durham International Airport. RDU connects central and eastern North Carolina to the people and places that matter most, serving more than 14 million passengers in 2019. RDU powers our region's economy with a $15.1 billion annual economic impact and supports nearly 100,000 local and regional jobs. RDU was rated in the Top Five in passenger satisfaction among large North American Airports in a 2022 J.D. Power study. Learn more online about the Airport Authority Board, including its monthly meetings.

*The introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. The $29 introductory one-way fare between RDU and MCO, as well as the $39 introductory one-way fare between RDU and FLL, PBI, RSW, SRQ and TPA, must be booked by November 16, 2022, for travel completed by April 30, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

