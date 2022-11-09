Wemade partners with DRX, the champion of 2022 LoL World Championship

Partnership with DRX, the winners of 2022 LoL World Championship

Collaboration to navigate new markets and business opportunities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade is partnering with DRX, a global esports company. DRX operates 4 teams, which are League of Legends, Valorant, Warcraft 3 and Tekken 7. DRX's Valorant team has an unprecedented record of 102 consecutive wins and is considered the number 1 team in Korea. Warcraft 3 team includes DRX Moon, who has excellent abilities, and Tekken 7 has DRX Knee who has won 100 championships in his whole career

This season was a miracle season for the DRX League of Legends team. As the fourth seed, they started their journey in the Play-ins and advanced to the finals. They beat all the strong rivals and eventually defeated T1 at '2022 LoL World Championship' held on Nov 6. DRX won 3–2 in a best-of-five series.



DRX and Wemade, the leaders of esports and blockchain, decided to partner up to explore new markets and business opportunities.



"We look forward to growing together based on the accumulated data and global networks that both Wemade and DRX have established," said Sang-In Choi, CEO of DRX.



"Esports is the best sport for blockchain because it continues to evolve," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "We will create a new digital economy in the sports field with DRX, the leader of esports."

Wemade successfully launched its mainnet WEMIX3.0 in October. It continues to partner up with various domestic and international companies and projects to expand the WEMIX ecosystem, and has recently attracted 46 million USD investments from Microsoft Corporation, Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities.

