Two Members Elected, Six Members Appointed to Internet2 Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the election of two members and the appointment of six members to the Internet2 Board of Trustees. The Internet2 Board provides strategic direction, leadership, and oversight for Internet2, and it includes four standing committees as well as special committees.

(PRNewsfoto/Internet2) (PRNewswire)

The Internet2 Board held its annual election this fall, resulting in the election of new trustee Cynthia Larive, chancellor of the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the re-election of trustee Sean Reynolds, vice president for information technology and chief information officer at Northwestern University.

Larive and Reynolds will each serve a three-year term starting November 1, 2022.

This year, the Internet2 Board reappointed trustee Romayne Botti, vice chancellor for finance at Rutgers University, for a three-year term ending in October 2025. The Internet2 Board also appointed five new trustees:

Rebecca Cunningham , vice president for research at the University of Michigan , to a board vacancy with a term ending October 2023 ;

Elias G. Eldayrie, vice president and chief information officer for the University of Florida , for a three-year term ending October 2025 ;

David Lassner , president of the University of Hawaii , to a board vacancy with a term ending October 2024 ;

Melissa Loble , chief customer experience officer at Instructure, to a board vacancy with a term ending October 2024 ; and

Daniel Reed , presidential professor in computational science at the University of Utah , for a three-year term ending October 2025 .

Satish Tripathi, president of the University at Buffalo, SUNY, has been appointed chair of the Internet2 Board, and Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University, has been appointed vice chair.

Outgoing Internet2 Board members are Pradeep Khosla, chancellor at the University of California San Diego who served as chair of the Internet2 Board in 2020-2022; Duncan Brown, vice president for research at Syracuse University; Eric Burns, co-founder of Panopto; F. Alex Feltus, professor at Clemson University; and Jeff Hollingsworth, vice president of information technology and chief information officer at the University of Maryland, College Park.

On behalf of the Internet2 community, the Board of Trustees would like to recognize the contributions of outgoing trustees for their dedication and service to the mission and principles of Internet2.

