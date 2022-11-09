InventHelp Inventor Develops New Patient Transfer Device (AAD-1213)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a patient transfer device to assist an individual when rising and turning from one position to another," said an inventor, from Cummings, Ga., "so I invented the TWIST ASSIST. My design would provide a feeling of independence for the patient while reducing stress and strain on the caregiver."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to assist patients when moving from one place to another. In doing so, it can be used when moving from a wheelchair to a commode, bed, chair, etc. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it reduces the risk of injury. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, home health care settings, caregivers, etc.

