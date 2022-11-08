Vitech opens call for abstracts for Integrate23

June 5-8, 2023, Scottsdale, Arizona

BLACKSBURG, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuken Vitech Inc., Building on the resounding success of its inaugural symposium – Integrate22, Zuken Vitech is now accepting abstracts for Integrate23, to be held June 5-8 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The annual international symposium on digital engineering includes two and a half days of technical classes, a partner exhibition, an Expert Bar, and the networking benefits of the traditional in-person format. The symposium will again be co-located with Zuken's annual ZIW (Zuken Innovation World Americas) user and technology conference.

Open and connected solutions will play a central role in this year's symposium. As companies look to digital engineering to address increasing product complexity and improve the product development process, they are searching for innovative solutions. The Integrate23 symposium agenda will offer courses covering model-based systems engineering (MBSE), artificial intelligence in systems and product design, smart manufacturing, digital engineering in an industrial context, system and safety reliability, cybersecurity, and enterprise architecture.

Participants can move freely between the two conferences and will have the opportunity to attend classes across seven dedicated tracks. The agenda will include how-to best practices for current and upcoming product releases, customer case studies, and forward-looking topics. Vitech's popular Expert Bar returns with one-on-one appointments with Vitech's technical experts. Integrate23 and ZIW will share a Technology Showcase, allowing technology partners to share their innovative complementary solutions in an interactive setting that encourages networking.

Abstracts are now being accepted for 45-minute technical presentations. The Integrate23 agenda consists of four tracks focused on the following areas:

Digital Engineering – Innovative approaches to product development, process and data continuity, digital thread, and connected engineering

Systems Engineering - Including architecture best practices and MBSE methods as applied to industry solutions

Enterprise Architecture – The latest advances in the digitalization of processes, manufacturing, and more.

Presentations must be noncommercial and focus on technology, techniques, or methodology. Case studies, how-to information, and usage tips are favored, and individual or team presentations are favored.

Abstracts of 300 words, along with speaker biographies, should be submitted to Vitech by January 31, 2023. For additional details and deadline information, visit the Integrate23 event page or contact Craig Monson. Submit abstracts here.

