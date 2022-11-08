Venable Expands to Miami with Addition of Genovese Joblove & Battista

WASHINGTON and MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venable LLP, a premier national law firm, and Genovese Joblove & Battista, P.A. (GJB), a prominent multi-practice law firm based in Miami, today announced that GJB will join Venable, effective January 1, 2023.

With more than 30 attorneys in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, GJB is well established in Florida, where the legal market, population, and economy continue to grow.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished as a firm since coming together in 1999. Joining Venable at this point in our firm's history provides the perfect opportunity to take things to the next level for our clients, our attorneys, and our staff," said GJB founding shareholder Michael Joblove.

"We are excited to welcome this group of well-respected lawyers to Venable. GJB has become a strong and successful firm over the last two decades. The firm's practices are complementary to Venable's and their values and culture make this a great match," said Stu Ingis, chairman of Venable. "We look forward to entering the Florida market with such a strong team and working with them to grow together in the Florida market and nationwide."

Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals. With more than 850 professionals across the country, including in California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, the firm strategically advances its clients' objectives in the United States and around the globe. Venable advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation, and the full range of intellectual property disciplines. For more information, please visit https://www.venable.com/.

Genovese Joblove & Battista, P.A. is a Florida-based, multi-practice law firm representing clients in regional, national, and international matters. For over 20 years, the firm has served as trusted counsel in matters relating to large, complex litigation, including receiverships, bankruptcy, franchising, and commercial litigation, as well as securities litigation, white collar, and employment law. For more information, visit www.gjb.law.

