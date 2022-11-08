Shaklee Introduces Meology™ Prenatal to Support Complete Nutrition Throughout the Motherhood Journey

The introduction expands the leading wellness company's current line of its Meology personalized nutrition program

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Shaklee , whose founder invented the first multivitamin in the US, comes the newest innovation for mom and baby. Today the most clinically proven wellness company announced the introduction of Meology Prenatal, an extension of the core Meology line, specifically designed to support all three natal phases. Shaklee developed Meology Prenatal to address the nutritional needs women experience during the motherhood journey from pre-conception to postpartum. The customizable program combats the traditional large pill format of prenatal vitamins with new innovative form factors that make it easy for consumers to digest. Based on a woman's current phase and individual needs, Meology Prenatal provides a nutritional value that supersedes other popular brands in a proprietary and convenient daily pack. Additionally, Shaklee is partnering with Vitamin Angels® for a buy one, give one program. Every purchase of Meology Prenatal helps provide life-changing nutritional support to pregnant women and children in need across all 50 states and around the world.

Shaklee's Meology program, first introduced in September 2020, determines the precise nutrition an individual needs based on biology, lifestyle, and health goals in addition to DNA and blood test results you can manually input in a short assessment. The innovative program is powered by a sophisticated patent-pending algorithm and product recommendation engine that delivers nutrition recommendations which are precisely personalized to you. The success of Meology drove Shaklee to create Meology Kids in September 2021 to ensure the next generation receives the nutrients they need for developing bodies. Recognizing that personalized nutrition is vitally important during this time in a woman's life, Shaklee utilized its clinically proven expertise in nutrition to create Meology Prenatal that targets the individual symptoms each woman experiences with carefully formulated with clean, effective, and proven ingredients that are safe for mom and baby.

"Up to 95% of women fail to get enough of key nutrients foundational for a healthy pregnancy.1 We created Meology Prenatal to help families obtain the foundational nutrition they need with personalized, science-backed vitamins that are delivered in a convenient way," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "In this special time of a woman's life, we know that they require specific vitamins and nutrients to help prepare their bodies for conception, ensure the baby is healthy and growing, and address the changes they experience postpartum. Meology Prenatal is a science-backed solution that caters to these special needs experienced during each phase."

Meology Prenatal was formulated by Shaklee's team of scientists and doctors to deliver what mom and baby need at each natal phase. Each phase of the program meets daily value requirements as well as recommendations established by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The Core Nutrition pack includes three key products delivered in novel, easy-to-take form factors that provide 23 essential vitamins and minerals, as well as 250 mg DHA and 225 mg of choline:

Prenatal MultiV Drink Mix – A refreshing, gentle-on-the stomach powdered multivitamin drink mix that provides all essential vitamins and 8 major trace minerals as well as 225 mg choline.

MultiM Tablet – An easy-to-swallow tablet packed with minerals essential to every stage of the motherhood journey.

Omega-3 Gellys™ – A great-tasting strawberry lemonade–flavored chewable Gelly that provides 250 mg DHA to support your baby's developing eyes and brain.*

In addition to these core supplements, Meology Prenatal offers optional solutions to address the occasional common discomforts women may face during their pregnancy journey, including occasional sleep challenges, stress, leg cramps, mild indigestion, morning sickness, and constipation.

Shaklee's proven and effective supplements to address these needs can conveniently be added to your daily Meology Pack, including:

COQ10 for fertility and conception support*

Stress Relief Complex* to help relieve tension and stress*

Chewable Cal Mag Plus for occasional leg cramps, sleep challenges, and mild indigestion*

Optiflora® DI for digestive and immune support*

Vita-D3® to support the vitamin D content of breast milk

Or added to your order and taken as needed:

Stomach Soothing Drops* for occasional morning sickness and upset stomach*

Life Shake™ to support a healthy weight when trying to conceive and to provide additional calories and plant-based protein needed during pregnancy and while breastfeeding

Energizing Tea for natural energy†

"Whether you are hoping to become pregnant, already pregnant, or nursing, it's imperative to ensure you're getting proper nutrients. For a myriad of reasons, it can be challenging to get everything you need from diet alone," said Jamie McManus, MD, FAAFP, Chair of Medical Affairs at Shaklee. "Our goal while developing Meology Prenatal was to develop science-backed, great-tasting products supporting healthy moms and healthy babies using top-quality, proven ingredients with Shaklee's extensive screening and testing that surpasses even the standards of the United States Pharmacopeia."

Meology Prenatal is HSA and FSA eligible and can be purchased now on www.shaklee.com and sold through the company's network of ambassadors across North America.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit www.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†Be sure to ask your doctor about caffeine consumption during pregnancy.

