Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Initiated our Phase 2 clinical trial for the potential treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP)

Initiated our Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of Clostridium difficile colitis

Nominated a new clinical program in AXIN1 / APC mutant cancers with an initial focus on hepatocellular carcinoma and ovarian cancer, for which a Phase 2 clinical trial is being planned

Raised gross proceeds of approximately $150 million in a private placement offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today reported business updates and financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

"We are excited to have initiated four clinical trials in the past three quarters," said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO at Recursion. "In addition, our first clinical stage program discovered using our mapping and navigating approach to biology was nominated as a clinical stage program, with a Phase 2 clinical trial being planned now. We believe that our consistency in advancing our internal pipeline and transformational partnerships coupled with our willingness to continuously evolve our platform to more completely map and navigate biology and chemistry highlight Recursion as a leader within technology-enabled drug discovery."

Summary of Business Highlights

Internal Pipeline

Transformational Collaborations

Recursion OS

Additional Corporate Updates

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $454.6 million as of September 30, 2022 , which excludes proceeds from the above private placement offering.

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $13.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our Roche-Genentech collaboration.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $33.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in research and development expenses was due to increased clinical costs as studies progressed.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to the growth in size of the company's operations, including an increase in salaries and wages of $4.0 million and other administrative costs associated with operating a public company.

Net Loss: Net loss was $60.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $47.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, Revenue 2022 2021

2022 2021

Operating revenue $ 13,053 $ 2,500

$ 26,005 $ 7,500

Grant revenue 107 34

162 145 Total revenue 13,160 2,534

26,167 7,645













Operating costs and expenses











Cost of revenue 15,409 -

37,435 -

Research and development 40,836 33,246

111,716 86,979

General and administrative 19,488 15,690

61,761 38,481 Total operating costs and expenses 75,733 48,936

210,912 125,460













Loss from operations (62,573) (46,402)

(184,745) (117,815)

Other income (loss), net 2,128 (1,026)

2,761 (3,731) Net loss $ (60,445) $ (47,428)

$ (181,984) $ (121,546)













Per share data









Net loss per share of Class A and B common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.35) $ (0.28)

$ (1.06) $ (1.10) Weighted-average shares (Class A and B) outstanding, basic and diluted 173,435,970 168,533,550

172,122,974 110,513,231

Consolidated Balance Sheets



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)











September 30, December 31,



2022 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 454,646 $ 285,116

Restricted cash 2,090 1,552

Accounts receivable - 34

Other receivables 11,635 9,056

Investments - 231,446

Other current assets 13,247 7,514

Total current assets 481,618 534,718









Restricted cash, non-current 8,154 8,681

Property and equipment, net 85,777 64,725

Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,726 -

Intangible assets, net 1,457 1,385

Goodwill 801 801

Other non-current assets - 35

Total assets $ 611,533 $ 610,345







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,890 $ 2,819

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,757 32,333

Unearned revenue 46,753 10,000

Notes payable 95 90

Operating lease liabilities 5,541 -

Lease incentive obligation - 1,416

Total current liabilities 83,036 46,658









Deferred rent - 4,110

Unearned revenue, non-current 93,909 6,667

Notes payable, non-current 561 633

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 45,993 -

Lease incentive obligation, non-current - 9,339

Total liabilities 223,499 67,407









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity





Common stock (Class A and B) 2 2

Additional paid-in capital 970,096 943,142

Accumulated deficit (582,064) (400,080)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (126)

Total stockholder's equity 388,034 542,938









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 611,533 $ 610,345

