Origin Announces Selection of Spencer Maid as Next President and Chief Executive Officer

Following years of successful technological advances at Origin, Maid will oversee the company's commercialization efforts

GREENBELT, Md., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin™ , a pioneer of WiFi Sensing and the solution provider revolutionizing what WiFi can do, announced today that Spencer Maid will become its president and chief executive officer, effective on January 1, 2023.

"Spencer has a proven track record in leading our business development team and entire commercialization efforts to build our business," said Ray Liu, Origin Founder and Chairman of the Board. "I am confident that Spencer's deep understanding of our business, customers, partners, and prospects will enable him to scale the business, and deliver on Origin's mission to enhance peoples' quality of life."

Since 2019, Maid has served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Origin, leading the commercial launches of Linksys Aware and Verizon Home Awareness, bringing WiFi Sensing to millions of homes around the world. He also led the over-subscription of Origin's $14M Series B funding round which led to the further product development and commercialization of Origin's proprietary wirelessAI technology. Previously, Maid had twenty years of experience within a Fortune 500 company delivering innovative, quality products into homes that make an impact on people's lives.

"I joined Origin because I truly believe in its superior WiFi Sensing technology and limitless applications for ISPs, security, AgeTech, IoT, automotive, and within 5G," said Maid. "I am honored to have the confidence of both Origin's founder and board members behind me as I step into this role as Origin's CEO, and I am looking forward to leading our teams into this next phase of exponential scale."

Ray Liu will remain as chairman of the board and continue his role as chief technology officer, leading Origin's technology development.

Origin is the company behind the award-winning WiFi Sensing software that has transformed standard WiFi devices into sensitive virtual motion sensors across more than 150 countries. A market leader with a robust offering of products and partnerships powered by Origin in home, health and automotive, Origin has over 130 patents filed and pending, and more than 60 granted to date.

To learn more about Origin's technology and partnerships visit, www.originwirelessai.com.

About Origin

Origin, based in Maryland, is revolutionizing what WiFi can do. Origin's patented WiFi Sensing technology, winner of prestigious awards including 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor, CES® 2021 Best of Innovation Award, and CES 2020 and 2021 Innovation awards, enables users to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health and wellness, and automotive applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or Melissa.tait@originwirelessai.com.

