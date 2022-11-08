Gemmy Grinch Décor at The Home Depot Will Make Your Heart Grow Three Sizes

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Festive Grinch décor awaits you this holiday season at The Home Depot. Let your heart grow three sizes with this incredible collection from Gemmy Industries featuring the Grinch and his loyal dog Max.

Life-Size Animated Grinch

New this season is the amazing Life-Size Animated Grinch ($199.00), in-store and online at The Home Depot. Wearing a whimsical "Naughty or Nice?" Christmas sweater, Santa hat and Grinchy grin, this 6-ft Grinch sways and moves his head to the tune of his signature theme song, "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

Giant Plush Airblown® Grinch

Celebrate this special time of year with a giant 10-ft fuzzy plush Grinch inflatable! Holding his namesake book, Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!", this giant Grinch inflatable makes an impressive addition to outdoor Christmas decorations. The Giant Plush Airblown® Grinch ($179.00) is available in-store and online.

Airblown® Inflatables Featuring Max

Bring Who-ville to your yard this Christmas with the Grinch with Max and Lamp Post Inflatable ($129.00). The Grinch and Max stand on a bed of snow next to a lamp post with signs directing the way to iconic Who-ville locations. This 6-ft tall, 5-ft wide display will certainly make spirits bright. In this merry Max and Grinch inflatable ($79.98), Max sits next to the smiling 6-ft Grinch, who is wearing a cheerful polka-dot sweater. For Max enthusiasts, this Max Inflatable ($34.98) makes a sweet addition to your holiday decorations. Max is dressed in his signature red collar and a Santa hat ready to spread Christmas cheer.

Other Airblown® Décor

Find these and more when you shop the entire collection ($34.98-$199.00) at Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, California. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram .

