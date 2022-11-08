Feedonomics publishes first comprehensive omnichannel guide featuring actionable insights from global ecommerce leaders

The 50-page guide compiles tried-and-true strategies from marketing and tech experts to help companies from all industries master omnichannel

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedonomics, the market leader in product feed management, has published a free guide, "29 Key Considerations for Adopting an Omnichannel Strategy," containing the essential best practices for designing and executing a successful omnichannel model. The guide features recent statistics and actionable insights from digital agencies and technology companies, including Accelerated Digital Media, Amazon, Avalara, BigCommerce, Feedonomics, Rise Interactive, and Teikametrics.

Omnichannel is becoming a must-have strategy for businesses looking to reach new customers, deepen the customer-brand relationship, and unify their operations. According to Accenture, 91% of consumers are more likely to shop from brands that recognize, remember, and provide relevant offers. In a study from Nosto, 70% of consumers say it's important for brands to provide personalized experiences. The opportunity for growth is immense, but businesses often fail to seize it.

We have drawn on our partner network to capture the best advice for expanding from B2B to B2C or D2C, driving traffic from online to in-store, remarketing to increase ROI, fulfilling orders with greater efficiency, and more. This guide addresses the challenges faced by US and international merchants, enabling them to thrive today while preparing for tomorrow.

We answer the key questions about omnichannel, such as what it is, how companies can benefit from omnichannel, why there is no one-size-fits-all model for success, and which systems, platforms, and solutions are needed to execute an omnichannel approach successfully.

Businesses can take these learnings and maximize their sales on marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, reach more relevant customers on channels like Facebook, TikTok, and Google, and unify their operations to offer better fulfillment with far less troubleshooting and manual effort.

"I'm blown away by the amount of actionable information we were able to source," said Shawn Lipman, CEO at Feedonomics. "You have the most innovative and successful companies in the space going public with the strategies that have generated real results for them and their clients. This guide couldn't come at a better time. We know that more and more consumers expect the seamless customer experience that you get from omnichannel, and we want to make sure brands are able to deliver on that."

Product feed management platforms like Feedonomics are a fundamental piece of any omnichannel tech stack, because merchants need a scalable way to optimize their product listings, syndicate them to numerous shopping destinations, and keep ecommerce data synchronized across other systems.

Learn what other systems and platforms omnichannel experts recommend you have in our guide, which is free and available to download here: feedonomics.com/adopting-an-omnichannel-strategy .

With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Feedonomics offers full-service solutions for advertising channels and marketplaces that include dedicated, 24/7 support from a team of feed specialists. We support thousands of active clients, have integrations with the top ecommerce platforms, and maintain partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Facebook, Walmart, and Target. To learn more, visit www.feedonomics.com .

