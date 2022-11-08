Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Third Quarter
First Nine Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$8,567,785
$8,555,731
$26,788,879
$26,225,070
Income before income taxes
4,621,060
207,659
5,386,277
1,304,294
Net income
3,579,060
172,659
4,180,277
1,032,294
Net income per common share
3.71
.18
4.33
1.07
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
View original content:
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.