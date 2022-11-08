Aeromexico Reports October 2022 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported October 2022 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 982 thousand passengers in October 2022 , a 26.7% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 28.7%, while domestic passengers increased by 26.0%.





Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 27.5% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 32.0% compared to October 2021 . Domestic capacity increased by 21.1% year-on-year.





Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 33.3% year-on-year. International demand increased by 41.2% compared to October 2021 . Domestic demand increased 22.2% versus October 2021 .





Aeromexico's October load factor was 83.5%, a 3.5 p.p. increase compared to October 2021 . International load factor increased by 5.3 p.p. and Domestic load factor increased by 0.7 p.p.





In October 2022 , Aeromexico announced that it will commence operations to Cancun (CUN) from Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU), with 21 weekly frequencies.



October

Cumulative to October

2022 2021 Var vs 2021

2022 2021 Var vs 2021















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,313 1,074 22.2 %

11,508 9,516 20.9 % International 2,130 1,508 41.2 %

20,172 11,057 82.4 % Total 3,443 2,582 33.3 %

31,680 20,573 54.0 %















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,634 1,349 21.1 %

14,361 11,802 21.7 % International 2,492 1,887 32.0 %

24,585 15,974 53.9 % Total 4,126 3,236 27.5 %

38,945 27,776 40.2 %















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 80.4 79.6 0.7

80.1 80.6 -0.5 International 85.5 80.2 5.3

82.5 72.2 10.3 Total 83.5 80.0 3.5

81.6 75.9 5.7















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)











Domestic 1,448 1,149 26.0 %

12,355 9,987 23.7 % International 534 415 28.7 %

5,215 3,260 60.0 % Total 1,982 1,564 26.7 %

17,570 13,247 32.6 %



Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.





"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.





"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.





"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.





Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

