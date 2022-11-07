SysAid Is Again Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

SysAid, one of 10 vendors included in the report out of hundreds, was evaluated on completeness of vision and ability to execute

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid , a service automation company delivering software for organizations that want to get more done, today announced that it has once again been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms.

"We believe our position in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects the efforts we're taking to deliver more value to our customers and continue to grow as a company," said Sarah Lahav, CEO and co-founder of SysAid. "This year witnessed a number of important developments, most importantly the launch of our AI Service Desk for Microsoft Teams. With the Digital Employee Experience at the core of SysAid's vision, the new product empowers employees to easily self-resolve issues and get service from within their work environment, wherever they are, whenever they want."

When assessing vendors, Gartner looked at two key areas:

Completeness of Vision – Evaluation Criteria considered Market Understanding, Business Model, Innovation, Strategy including Marketing, Sales, Industry, Product and Geographic Strategy.

Ability to Execute - Evaluation Criteria included Product/Service, Overall Viability, Sales Execution/Pricing, Market Responsiveness/Record, Marketing Execution, Customer Experience and Operations.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms, Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, Siddharth Shetty, 31 October 2022

About SysAid

SysAid is a service automation company that provides software for IT teams to control all aspects of service management. From ticket sorting through workflows which eliminate the need for manual repetitive tasks, and empowerment of users to resolve common IT issues. SysAid service automation enables faster service, lighter workloads and smoother experience for admins and users alike. And beyond IT, wherever there is a service—from HR to Procurement—SysAid makes things run smarter. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. www.sysaid.com

